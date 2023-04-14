BLOOMINGTON — The Mid-Illinois Realtors Association will use a $7,500 grant from the National Association of Realtors to host its first Fair Housing Affair.

The event will be from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at the YWCA McLean County, 1201 N. Hershey Road. MIRA has partnered with local fair housing advocates to host tables and provide information regarding fair housing rights, laws and opportunities.

Connect Transit will be providing transportation the day of the event.

The event comes as part of NAR's new Fair Housing Action Plan, which emphasizes accountability, culture change and training to ensure that the 1.4 million Realtors in the U.S. are doing everything to protect housing rights in America.

Visit midillinoisrealtors.com for more information.

Watch now: 21 photos from the MIRA Holiday Party Suzi Nafziger, Jana Mortimer, Penny Wilson, Amy Yoder Ila and Dan Slagell Suzi Nafziger, Sam Hazleton Brandon Shaffer, Garrett VonDerHeide Dan and Subie Kniery Garrett VonDerHeide, Amanda Wycoff Neaves, Jackie Young Greg and Amy Miller Randy Clark, Sandy Vick, Ron Briscoe Holiday table arrangements Brandon Shaffer, Garrett VonDerHeide, Josh and Brittany Jackson Tracy Patkunas, Suzi Nafziger Amanda Wycoff Neaves, Jana Mortimer, Michelle Gudgel Penny Wilson, Vivian Kong Doctora, Amy Miller Josh and Brittany Jackson, Jackie Jackson Meenu Bhaskar, Sue Fitzgerald Amy Yoder, Penny Wilson, Sue Fitzgerald Steve and Jessica Devore Diane Cote, Willow and George Gramm, Liz Franz Jana Mortimer, Michelle Gudgel Kathy and Guy DiCiaula Alan and Lucy Bensing