BLOOMINGTON — The Mid-Illinois Realtors Association will use a $7,500 grant from the National Association of Realtors to host its first Fair Housing Affair.
The event will be from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at the YWCA McLean County, 1201 N. Hershey Road. MIRA has partnered with local fair housing advocates to host tables and provide information regarding fair housing rights, laws and opportunities.
Connect Transit will be providing transportation the day of the event.
The event comes as part of NAR's new Fair Housing Action Plan, which emphasizes accountability, culture change and training to ensure that the 1.4 million Realtors in the U.S. are doing everything to protect housing rights in America.