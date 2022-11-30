Facebook group plans gift giveaway in memory of Bloomington woman

BLOOMINGTON — A local Facebook group will be giving away free Christmas gifts in memory of an active member who died recently.

The "We're in this Together Bloomington-Normal" group on Facebook is hosting its second annual Christmas gift giveaway, this year named "Candace's Angels" in honor of late group administrator Candace Swenson of Bloomington. Swenson, 59, died unexpectedly from an aneurysm on Nov. 1.

"There's so many good people in our group and within our community that really step up and do their best to help out others," said group administrator Suzanne Kelley. "Candace was good people and one of the helpers in the community."

The group is working with YouthBuild McLean County, 360 Wylie Drive in Normal, to help store over 2,500 gifts and host the giveaway from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 3.

All McLean County residents are eligible to attend and will be asked to provide their name and proof of residency with either an ID or a piece of mail, Kelly said.

Kelly said she and Swenson had been collecting and organizing gifts for almost year, with plans to give them to local residents looking to provide for their children and other household members.

After Swenson died, Facebook group members decided to continue with the gift giveaway and dedicate it in Swenson's name, Kelly said.

"Candace was an angel to this community and she was such a force in getting things done and getting things into the hands of people that needed them," Kelly said. "Not only has our community lost a great helper, but I have lost a great friend."

Swenson's husband, Joel, said she first started helping the community by joining other groups on Facebook, like the "Lost-Found Pets in Bloomington-Normal" page. She created her own group, "Resources for Pets in Bloomington-Normal," to help people with their pets and acquire food or other supplies.

Eventually, Swenson found her way to the "We're in this Together Bloomington-Normal" group. The group had been created by Michelle Schulz at the start of pandemic, and Kelly took over not long after that.

On Saturday, about 60 group members, along with Swenson's friends and family, will spend the day fulfilling her commitment to the community, Joel said.

"I've seen how much stuff they have collected as of a couple weeks ago, and it's amazing," Joel said. "What Suzanne and the team have put together here and what they're doing is an inspiration."

Any remaining gifts will be given to the Village Women's Support Group's Holiday Blessing Giveaway at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. That event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the church, 801 W. Market St. in Bloomington.