HUDSON — Every day is a beautiful day to enjoy nature. So it was especially lovely when the University of Illinois Extension entertained and educated nearly 100 kids Saturday morning about butterflies, bees, local animals and trees.

Nature Trails Day kicked off at Comlara Park this year and had a myriad of family and kid-friendly activities led by Master Naturalists and Master Gardeners near Evergreen Lake.

Ashley and Adam Giebelhausen, of Bloomington, brought their 2-year-old son Logan to the park.

"We're big fans of the park," the first-time father said. "And we're just trying to spend as much time outside with him as we can."

Their son proudly showed off a lady bug-themed bookmark he made.

Master Naturalist Vickie Robertson said Saturday was the first time they've held the event near the lake.

"We wanted to come out here to Comlara and Evergreen Lake with the goal maybe to host it in different areas, really ... to try to maybe showcase some of the other nature areas in town and right outside of town," she said.

Nick Frillman, local food systems and small farms educator with the Extension, equated it to a "traveling road show."

Still, he said they were not short on activities.

"We've got family guided hikes (and) more intermediate-level hikes for folks that have been on trails before and kind of know what they're doing a little bit more.

"We've got all sorts of children's activities, build a ladybug, make a bird feeder, a self-guided praying mantis walk. There's quite a few," he said.

"The Master Naturalists are adding activities and guiding nature experiences. I'm constantly amazed by their creativity and passion," Frillman said.

Illinois State Rep. Sharon Chung (D-Bloomington) brought two of her daughters to the park and, while she is a full-time state representative, she said she was in full "mom mode" on Saturday.

"I love Comlara Park," Chung said. "I've hiked here a lot with my kids. We haven't been up here in a little while, and we just thought, it's a beautiful day. It would be really great to be out here in nature."

One of her daughters, 11-year-old Sophie Brunk, picked up a handful of nuts on the tree hike.

"What I liked about the tree hike is that I was able to find hickory nuts. I found some and broke them open," Brunk said.

Master Gardener Don Mullins of Normal and his wife, Sue, a retired elementary school teacher, were teaching children about sunflowers.

"Being a retired fourth grade teacher, I like doing stuff like this because I think a lot of kids are going to their computers and their handheld devices and stuff like that," Sue Mullins said.

Her husband added, "I think it's good for the kids; a lot of them really don't get out and get in nature or grow things at home. People just don't do it."

Don Mullins said it is easy to start to foster a love of nature for little ones.

"Just start growing something in your backyard," he said. "Like sunflowers, they're pretty easy to grow. You just work up the soil and get a few seeds. You can buy the seed packs anywhere."

His wife said, "Kids have to have the experience; it can't just be on TV. It has to be hands on."

That is the whole point of Nature Trails Day, according to Robertson.

"The point that I'm making, too, is you don't have to necessarily come out to a place like this," she said. "Your backyard ... you can find so many interesting things in just such a small plot of land."

That experience, fostering an interest in nature, is key to the future, Robertson said.

"What we're really trying to emphasize is stewardship, getting these young kids, the next generation, to realize that all of this is theirs, and they need to take care of it," Robertson said. "We really want to try to encourage that."

As for Brunk and her hickory nuts, she said there really wasn't a plan in picking them up.

"I have no idea (what I'm going to do with them). But they're just cool," she said.