Ex-NFL player, magician Jon Dorenbos to headline Evening of Stars in Normal

NORMAL — Six years after his sleight of hand earned him a “golden buzzer” on “America’s Got Talent,” professional footballer turned magician Jon Dorenbos is coming to amaze Bloomington-Normal.

“I can’t wait to be there with you, as we celebrate a night together for a great cause,” Dorenbos said.

The American Red Cross of Central Illinois announced Thursday that not only will Dorenbos be the keynote speaker for the 2022 Evening of Stars, but he will be giving a full magic show — with plenty of storytelling, comedy, emotion, self-reflection and inspiration, all strung together by a bit of magic.

“And ultimately, hopefully feeling better about yourself leaving than you did when you got here,” he said after the announcement Thursday.

The Red Cross fundraiser is scheduled for 6 p.m. Nov. 9 in the Brown Ballroom at Illinois State University’s Bone Student Center.

Ticket sales begin June 27 at $200 per ticket, which includes dinner and the program. Those interested in sponsorship opportunities should contact the local Red Cross at 309-275-3515.

Dorenbos is a two-time NFL Pro Bowl player as a long snapper, having spent 12 of his 14 pro seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles where he shares the record for most consecutive games played in Eagles history. He was also the Ed Block Courage Award and Eagles’ Walter Payton Man of the Year recipient in 2016.

Before he retired from the NFL, having been diagnosed with a life-threatening heart condition that required emergency surgery, Dorenbos began his journey in magic, a skill he had been working on since childhood.

“At the time, it wasn't about ‘I wanna be a magician. I wanna do tricks and perform them for people.’ For me, learning magic was the only time the world quieted,” he said.

When Dorenbos was 12 years old, his father killed his mother, turning his life upside down, but he said practicing magic gave him clarity.

“I would sit down and shuffle, I would work on a move or a trick or try and make this coin disappear, repeating that motion. … Just the doing something over and over and over until you got it perfect," he said. "That was the only time I forgot about the rest of the world, the adult issues, losing my parents, therapy, foster care and all these different changes in life that a 12-year-old probably shouldn’t have to deal with, and I sat down and did those moves — the world quieted and I was just a kid. And that stuck with me.”

In 2016, he competed and finished in third on “America’s Got Talent,” earning the coveted “golden buzzer” pass to the quarterfinals from guest judge Ne-Yo. Dorenbos later brought his magic back for “America’s Got Talent: The Champions.”

“It was super exciting at the time I was on ‘America's Got Talent.’ I was playing in the NFL and doing magic on the No. 1 TV show in the world, simultaneously flying back and forth — two careers that so many people in my life said that I would probably never make any money at,” he said. “I was at the top of the stage in both. I played the Cleveland Browns in a game, got on a jet, flew to LA to compete on 'America's Got Talent.' All within two days, and it was totally rock star.”

Like the title of his “Life is Magic” memoir, Dorenbos says he uses his skills as a magician to share his life story, inspiring and encouraging audiences.

“We are thrilled to have Jon perform at Evening of Stars,” said Lyn Hruska, Red Cross Central Illinois chapter executive director. “His energy, positive message and excitement factor will make this a can’t-miss event and we look forward to seeing you in Normal this fall.”

The Evening of Stars, the largest fundraiser of the year for the Red Cross in the Bloomington-Normal area, funds disaster response, blood donation, training services and support for military members and families.

“Anytime that you can be a part of an organization with such a good heart, such a good purpose, it's honoring. It's flattering,” Dorenbos said, noting this will be his first time visiting the Bloomington-Normal area. “I’m honored to be coming to Illinois to share my story and to entertain and inspire the audience of the Red Cross and to be a part of what they're doing to make this world a better place.

“If you have a time and you have a moment in your life that you can help, if you have a time and a moment in life that you can improve somebody's life, that's what you do. That's who we are, and that's what we do. And so, to partner up with the Red Cross is awesome.”

This will be the first Evening of Stars gala since the COVID-19 pandemic began, canceling Trace Adkins’ appearance in 2020.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

