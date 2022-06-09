Ex-NFL player, magician Jon Dorenbos to headline Evening of Stars in Bloomington-Normal

NORMAL — Six years after his sleight of hand earned him a “golden buzzer” on “America’s Got Talent,” professional footballer turned magician Jon Dorenbos is coming to amaze Bloomington-Normal.

The American Red Cross of Central Illinois announced Thursday that not only will Dorenbos be the keynote speaker for the 2022 Evening of Stars, but he will be giving a full magic show.

“I can’t wait to be there with you, as we celebrate a night together for a great cause,” Dorenbos said.

The Red Cross fundraiser is scheduled for 6 p.m. Nov. 9 in the Brown Ballroom at Illinois State University’s Bone Student Center.

Ticket sales begin June 27. Those interested in sponsorship opportunities should contact the local Red Cross at 309-275-3515.

Dorenbos is a two-time NFL Pro Bowl player, having spent 14 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles where he shares the record for most consecutive games played in Eagles history. He was also the Ed Block Courage Award and Eagles’ Walter Payton Man of the Year recipient in 2016.

Before he retired from the NFL having been diagnosed with a life-threatening heart condition that required emergency surgery, Dorenbos began his journey in magic, a skill he had been working on since childhood.

In 2016, he competed and finished in third on “America’s Got Talent,” earning the coveted “golden buzzer” pass to the quarterfinals from guest judge Ne-yo. Dorenbos later brought his magic back for “America’s Got Talent: The Champions.”

As suggested by the title of his memoir, “Life is Magic,” Dorenbos says he uses his skills as a magician to share his life story, inspiring and encouraging audiences.

“We are thrilled to have Jon perform at Evening of Stars,” said Lyn Hruska, Central Illinois chapter executive director. “His energy, positive message and excitement factor will make this a can’t-miss event and we look forward to seeing you in Normal this fall.”

The Evening of Stars, the largest fundraiser of the year for the Red Cross in the Bloomington-Normal area, funds disaster response, blood donation, training services and support for military members and families.

“The American Red Cross is an organization that puts a high priority on helping others, and I am glad to have the opportunity to be a part of it, during Evening of Stars. I look forward to sharing my story and providing some entertainment through magic, in the process,” Dorenbos said.

This will be the first Evening of Stars gala since the COVID-19 pandemic began, canceling Trace Adkins’ appearance in 2020.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

