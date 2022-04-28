Ewing Manor tours resume next week in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Touring season resumes next week at the historic Ewing Manor, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington.

Public tours will be available from 4 to 6 p.m. on Mondays from May through September. Tours begin about every 15 minutes, with the last one starting at 5:15 p.m. Parking is available across the street at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1617 E. Emerson St., Bloomington.

Ewing Manor is closed on Memorial Day, May 30; Independence Day, July 4; and Labor Day, Sept. 5, with no tours offered on those holidays.

Trained docents will be available to assist visitors through the three floors of the manor. There is no cost to tour the manor, but a $5 donation is suggested.

Built in the late 1920s by Davis and Hazle Buck Ewing, the channel-Norman-style residence was home to many of Ewing’s efforts to support the causes of education, women’s suffrage and world peace. Donated to the Illinois State University Foundation upon Hazle's death, the Ewing Cultural Center is now home to the Illinois Shakespeare Festival and the Genevieve Green Gardens.

For more information, go to ewingmanor.illinoisstate.edu.

Contact Robyn Skaggs at robyn.skaggs@lee.net or 309-820-3244.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.