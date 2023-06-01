BLOOMINGTON — Evergreen Racquet Club, 3203 E. Washington St. in Bloomington, will host a fundraising event this Saturday and Sunday.

The fundraiser will benefit Serving Up Hope, a charity that helps provide sustainable tennis programs for underserved children.

The event will feature two former Women's Tennis Association professionals, Vania King and Christina McHale. Serving Up Hope is King's foundation.

Tickets are $100 and include on-court play, an exhibition, food and drink, and a silent and live auction. Tickets without on-court play are $40. There will also be opportunities to play with the pros on Sunday morning.

Auction items include tickets to the 2023 U.S. Open in the USTA President's Suite, tickets to a Green Bay Packers game, and tennis memorabilia.

Call 309-662-4361 or visit ERCtennis.com for more information.

