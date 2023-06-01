BLOOMINGTON — Evergreen Racquet Club, 3203 E. Washington St. in Bloomington, will host a fundraising event this Saturday and Sunday.
The fundraiser will benefit Serving Up Hope, a charity that helps provide sustainable tennis programs for underserved children.
The event will feature two former Women's Tennis Association professionals, Vania King and Christina McHale. Serving Up Hope is King's foundation.
Tickets are $100 and include on-court play, an exhibition, food and drink, and a silent and live auction. Tickets without on-court play are $40. There will also be opportunities to play with the pros on Sunday morning.
Auction items include tickets to the 2023 U.S. Open in the USTA President's Suite, tickets to a Green Bay Packers game, and tennis memorabilia.
Call 309-662-4361 or visit
ERCtennis.com for more information.
Family travel 5: Perfect your pickleball skills at 1 of these resorts
JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa, Phoenix, Arizona
Perfect your pickleball skills during a stay in this sun-drenched Arizona resort where 17 lighted courts and a full-service pro shop await. Sign up for group or individual instruction with a certified instructor or play your own game with the family. Later, the gang can cool off in the lazy river, frolic on the serpentine water slide or the kids splash pad, or simply soak up the sun. Book some spa time or a round on the championship Wildfire golf course. Ask about special packages, onsite walking trails and bike rentals.
For more:
https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/phxdr-jw-marriott-phoenix-desert-ridge-resort-and-spa/
JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge
Club Med Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Pair island sunshine with seaside sports and you have the ideal all-inclusive vacation for active families. Pickleball is just one of the many sports your family will enjoy on this holiday.
Your kids can learn to fly through the air with the greatest of ease during the resort’s circus school trapeze class.
They might also return home bragging about walking a tight rope, riding a unicycle and jaw-dropping juggling skills (adults can learn, too). Take part in sailing, windsurfing, snorkeling, paddle boarding and outdoor fitness classes when not relaxing in the shade of the coconut palms.
Club Med Punta Cana is suitable for families with kids of all ages, and visitors can expect a wide range of supportive programs and amenities for babies as young as 4 months old.
For more:
www.ClubMed.US.
Robert Hills/Dreamstime/TNS
Curtain Bluff, Antigua
Wing your way to Curtain Bluff, a laid back but luxurious resort in Antigua. It’s an enchanting all-inclusive experience that offers extensive water sports including water skiing, deep-sea fishing, snorkeling, paddle-boating and sailing. When you are ready for some time on terra firma, head to the pickleball court or stretch out in a yoga class. While the kids enjoy the CeeBee camp activities, relax in a hammock tucked within the palm trees or spend an afternoon at the spa, where open-air massages provide a perfect end to a sports-filled day.
For more:
www.CurtainBluff.com
Image by
Nils from Pixabay
La Quinta Resort & Club, La Quinta, California
Visit this 45-acre desert oasis for a hefty dose of sunshine and non-stop sporting opportunities. Long a getaway spot for Hollywood hot shots, the Palm Springs area playground is well-known for top-notch golf and tennis. Now, thanks to the addition of eight pickleball courts, you can learn the game or perfect your skills. The resort’s staff of certified pickleball professionals will be on hand to offer lessons, clinics or simply encouragement. If your clan is inclined to indulge in a multi-sport vacation, book tee times for any of their five award-winning golf courses.
For more:
https://www.laquintaresort.com
La Quinta
Omni Amelia Island Resort, Amelia Island, Florida
With 3.5 miles of pristine beach and abundant native wildlife, this barrier island located off the coast of northeast Florida has been luring families for decades. Spend time kayaking through the marshlands or splashing in the resort pools, or tee it up for world-class golf. When it’s time to pull out the paddles, you’ll find seven pickleball courts surrounded by a canopy of oak trees. Improve your skills via clinics that nurture beginners as well as advanced players.
For more:
www.OmniHotels.com
Image by
slvmarketing from Pixabay
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
