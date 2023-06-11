BLOOMINGTON — Evergreen Racquet Club and Tennis Fitness Center raised over $43,000 during a Serving Up Hope fundraiser last weekend.
Around 40 attendees participated in a silent auction, live auction, group clinics and private/semi-private lessons with tennis pros Vania King and Christina McHale. All of the proceeds went to King's foundation, Serving Up Hope, a charity that helps provide sustainable tennis programs for underserved children.
Christina McHale, Mike Morkin, John Robertson, Matt Morkin and Vania King are pictured at Evergreen Racquet Club's fundraiser last weekend for Serving Up Hope.
PROVIDED PHOTO
Those who made the event possible include Mike Morkin, SUH board member; Colleen Curran, ERC general manager; John Robertson, ERC board president; Susie Casey, Lynn Milton and Pip Chapman, ERC members and event planning committee members; Becky Wiese, board member; Megan Rozboril, teaching pro; Matt Morkin; and Matt Runyan, head teaching pro.
Christina McHale, Vania King, Colleen Curran and Mike Morkin are pictured at Evergreen Racquet Club's fundraiser last weekend for Serving Up Hope.
PROVIDED PHOTO
Sponsors for the event included AME Engineering; Capodice, Efaw, Ecoheltree & Elger PLLC; CBB Law Firm LLC, and more.
LeBron James, the Clooneys, and the Kardashians are all fans of pickleball. But what is it and why is it so popular?
Photos: Serena Williams through the years
Serena Williams of United States, right, and Julie Halard-Ducgis of France, on the winners' podium, hold their trophies during the award presentation of Toyota Princess Cup Womens Tennis in Tokyo, Sunday, Oct 8, 2000. Williams beat Halard-Cucgis to win the first place and the French player took the second. (AP Photo/Junji Kurokawa)
JUNJI KUROKAWA
Venus, left, and Serena Williams hold their trophy after defeating Japan's Ai Sugiyama and Julie Halard Decugis of France, in the Women's Doubles final on Centre Court at Wimbledon Monday, July 10, 2000. (AP Photo/Dave Caulkin)
DAVE CAULKIN
Holding her racket with broken strings, U.S. tennis player Serena Williams bursts out in joy after beating Belgiums' Justine Henin 6-3, 7-6 in their quarter final match of the womens WTA tennis world championship in the Oympic hall in Munich, southern Germany, Friday, Nov. 2, 2001. (AP Photo/Diether Endlicher)
DIETHER ENDLICHER
Serena Williams, left, and her mother, Oracene, watch Venus Williams plays fellow American Kristina Brandi in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Wednesday, Jan 16, 2002. Williams won the match 6-3, 6-4. Serena, seeded fifth, withdrew before her opening match Monday with an injured ankle. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
RICK RYCROFT
American Serena Williams returns a backhand to Slovakia's Martina Sucha during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament Wednesday May 29, 2002 in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
CHRISTOPHE ENA
Serena Williams, right, hugs her sister Venus after winning the women's final of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros stadium in Paris Saturday June 8, 2002. Serena Williams defeated her sister Venus 7-5, 6-3.(AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
CHRISTOPHE ENA
Serena, left, and Venus Williams hold their trophies after winning the Women's Doubles championship on the Centre Court at Wimbledon Sunday, July 7, 2002. The sisters defeated Virginia Ruano Pascual of Spain and Paola Suarez of Argentina to win the championship. (AP Photo/Dave Caulkin)
DAVE CAULKIN
Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during her fourth round match against Serbia's Jelena Jankovic at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2007.Williams won in straight sets 6-3 6-2. (AP Photo/Rick Stevens)
RICK STEVENS
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, left, and Serena Williams present the award for record breaking performance at the 15th annual ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 11, 2007, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
U.S. Serena Williams listens to a journalists question during a press conference after retiring with an injury on her right leg during the Madrid Open Tennis against Francesca Schiavone from Italy in the Caja Magica in Madrid, Monday May 11, 2009.(AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza)
Daniel Ochoa de Olza
Venus Williams, right, and her sister Serena pose for the cameras at Eastbourne, Monday June 16, 1997 during the Direct Line Ladies Tennis Championships. Williams wanted as much grass-court play as possible before Wimbledon. She's getting it. Williams, the 16-year-old American preparing for her first appearance at the All England Club, turned down a wild card at the Eastbourne tournament in order to play in the qualifying rounds. (AP Photo/str)
Anonymous
Venus Williams, left, and sister Serena raise their arms after their center court match at the Australian Open Tennis Championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, January 21, 1998. Venus won the match 7-6, 6-1. (AP Photo/Rick Stevens)
RICK STEVENS
Venus Williams, left, and her sister Serena Williams share a light moment during their doubles tennis match against Els Callens of Belgium and Rita Grande of Italy at the French Open at Roland Garros stadium in Paris Wednesday, June 2, 1999. (AP Photo/Laurent Rebours)
LAURENT REBOURS
Serena Williams of the U.S., left, warms up on a practice court as her father Richard Williams looks on, before her second round single tennis match at the Eastbourne International grass court tournament in Eastbourne, England, Wednesday, June 15, 2011. (AP Photo/Sang Tan)
Sang Tan
Serena Williams of the US prepares to serve during the match against Romania's Simona Halep at the All England Lawn Tennis Championships at Wimbledon, Thursday, June 23, 2011. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Alastair Grant
Serena Williams, of the United States, yells as she charges the net for a return against Yaroslava Shvedova, of Kazakhstan, during the third round of the 2013 U.S. Open tennis tournament, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2013, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa
U.S tennis players and sister's Venus, and Serena Williams, right, arrive for the Pre-Wimbledon Party, at Kensington Roof Gardens in west London, Thursday June 21, 2012. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan)
Joel Ryan
Serena Williams of the United States, right, embraces her father Richard Williams, center, as her sister Venus looks on, after she defeated Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland to win the women's final match at the All England Lawn Tennis Championships at Wimbledon, England, Saturday, July 7, 2012. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Alastair Grant
Serena Williams reacts after a point against Bethanie Mattek-Sands during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Friday, Sept. 4, 2015, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Serena Williams, of the U.S, celebrates as she defeats Russia's Maria Sharapova during the Women's final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Saturday, June 8, 2013 in Paris. Williams won 6-4, 6-4. (AP Photo/David Vincent)
David Vincent
Serena Williams looks up during a match against Coco Vandeweghe at the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2012, in New York. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Serena Williams holds the championship trophy after beating Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, in the championship match at the 2012 US Open tennis tournament, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2012, in New York. Two points from defeat, Williams suddenly regained her composure to come back and win the last four games, beating No. 1-ranked Azarenka 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 on Sunday for her fourth U.S. Open title and 15th Grand Slam title overall. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)
Mike Groll
Serena Williams of U.S. holds up her winning trophy as she poses with the ball boys and girls after the final of the China Open tennis tournament at the National Tennis Stadium in Beijing, China, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2013. Williams defeated Jelena Jankovic of Serbia 6-2, 6-2. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Andy Wong
Serena Williams of the United States plays a forehand return to Maria Sharapova of Russia during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2016.(AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Vincent Thian
Serena Williams returns the ball to Simona Halep, of Romania, during a final match at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2015, in Mason, Ohio. Williams defeated Halep 6-3, 7-6 (5). (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Serena Williams speaks during a press conferene at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2015. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kathy Willens
Serena Williams of the Philippine Mavericks serves against Ana Ivanovic of Serbia during the women's singles match in the 2015 International Premier Tennis League (IPTL) Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015 at the Mall of Asia Arena at suburban Pasay city south of Manila, Philippines. Williams won the match 6-3.(AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)
Bullit Marquez
Serena Williams of the U.S. serves the ball in the semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Netherlands' Kiki Bertens at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Friday, June 3, 2016. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Alastair Grant
Serena Williams of the U.S. holds the trophy after defeating Russia's Maria Sharapova in two sets 6-4, 6-4, in the women's final of the French Open tennis tournament, at Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Saturday June 8, 2013. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Christophe Ena
Serena Williams of the United States serves to Vesna Dolonc of Serbia during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2014.(AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Aaron Favila
Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates upon beating Maria Sharapova of Russia 6-2, 7-6 in their semifinal match during the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia, Friday, Jan. 3, 2014. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Tertius Pickard
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.