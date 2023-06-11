BLOOMINGTON — Evergreen Racquet Club and Tennis Fitness Center raised over $43,000 during a Serving Up Hope fundraiser last weekend.

Around 40 attendees participated in a silent auction, live auction, group clinics and private/semi-private lessons with tennis pros Vania King and Christina McHale. All of the proceeds went to King's foundation, Serving Up Hope, a charity that helps provide sustainable tennis programs for underserved children.

Those who made the event possible include Mike Morkin, SUH board member; Colleen Curran, ERC general manager; John Robertson, ERC board president; Susie Casey, Lynn Milton and Pip Chapman, ERC members and event planning committee members; Becky Wiese, board member; Megan Rozboril, teaching pro; Matt Morkin; and Matt Runyan, head teaching pro.

Sponsors for the event included AME Engineering; Capodice, Efaw, Ecoheltree & Elger PLLC; CBB Law Firm LLC, and more.

Photos: Serena Williams through the years