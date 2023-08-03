EUREKA — After months of his now-fiancée Susie Kempf jokingly asking “a million times” to get married, Anthony “Booter” West knew he had to go the extra mile for his marriage proposal. But going almost 15 mph over the speed limit and getting pulled over wasn’t part of the plan.

The couple’s accidental run-in with a police officer was only the beginning of their atypical engagement story — one that started with a speeding incident and ended with the two spending time backstage with a country star.

On July 15, the Saturday before Kempf’s 36th birthday, the couple planned a hibachi and sushi dinner at Hokkaido Restaurant in Peoria. What Kempf didn’t know was that West had a secret detour in mind before reaching their dinner destination, so he told her they needed to leave early.

“All of a sudden, he says ‘we’ve gotta go,’" Kempf said.

West planned to propose that night at Washington Square in Washington, where the couple had their first date almost three years ago.

While he knew that a police officer frequently monitored the routes near Kempf’s home in Eureka, West said he was so focused on his proposal that he didn’t notice he was driving 13 mph above the speed limit. And Kempf, a hairstylist, was helping a client over the phone during the drive, not paying attention to West’s speed, she said.

Within a mile of leaving Kempf’s home, the couple was pulled over by Eureka Police Officer Christian Watson. After hearing Watson say West had exceeded the posted speed by 13 mph, Kempf said her “head has never whipped so fast.”

West said he instantly apologized to the officer, recognizing he was in the wrong and “nervous as all heck” that a speeding ticket could stand between him and his carefully planned proposal.

“Little do they know, I have a ring burning a hole in my side pocket,” West added.

Watson ultimately decided to let West off with a warning.

“We were in shock, complete shock. ... I thought for sure we were getting (a ticket),” Kempf said.

Back on the road, the couple pulled off Route 24 and onto Main Street, with West telling Kempf they had to make a stop before dinner.

“She had zero clue,” West said.

After roaming around the area and reminiscing about their time together, the couple approached the fountain at the center of the square, where Kempf spotted her memory chest, filled with photos, notes, wristbands and dried flowers that she had collected during. Next to the memory box were a bouquet of flowers and a Polaroid camera, placed at the fountain by Drew Williams, a Washington resident and one of the couple’s close friends.

“All of a sudden, we were holding hands, face to face, and (West) gets down on one knee,” Kempf said.

While the couple has dated long distance for nearly three years, with West living in Shorewood and Kempf living in Eureka, she said marriage was not the goal when they first started dating.

Kempf said, “The first words out of my mouth were, ‘are you being serious right now?’”

When a passerby shared a picture of the proposal to the “Washington Strong” Facebook group, “the whole town rallied on the post,” West said, with the proposal generating even more buzz after Kempf shared her own post in the “Eureka Happenings” group, in which she also thanked the police officer who had let them off with a warning.

The following weekend, Kempf held up a sign announcing “We just got engaged! 2023 Boot & Shug” at Country Thunder Wisconsin, a four-day music festival that the couple attends annually.

After catching performer Priscilla Block’s attention, the couple found themselves backstage meeting the country singer-songwriter, invited by a member of Country Thunder’s PR team, West said.

As Block greeted the couple backstage, Kempf was “in shock … just absolute shock,” she said.

Over two weeks after the couple’s engagement and one week since their encounter with the country star, Kempf said she's still in disbelief, adding that “cloud nine doesn’t even describe it, like, cloud 27.”

Meeting Block marked the final surprise of Kempf’s dream “engagement week,” which may not have been possible without the sympathy and understanding of a Eureka police officer, she said.

“His kindness made our night, because if we had gotten a ticket, that might have ruined the moment for Booter," she said.

Along with wristbands from this year’s Country Thunder festival that the two will add to Kempf's memory chest, the newly engaged couple can now treasure their unpredictable engagement story, defined by one unexpected surprise after another.

West said, “You couldn’t write this story any better.”

