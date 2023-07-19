EUREKA — The Eureka Church of Christ is seeking items for their annual free giveaway day on Saturday, Aug. 6.

Church members donate and accept household donations from communities in Woodford and Tazewell counties for free distribution. Items from previous years included appliances, furniture, clothing, household items and school supplies.

Items should be in good working condition. This will mark the 15th year the Eureka church has sponsored the event.

Those who are interested in donation can call the church at 309-467-4673 or contact one of the ministers at 309-394-2451, or 309-657-7488.

The giveaway day will run from 8 to 11 a.m. and is open to the public.