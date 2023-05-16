Related to this story

El Paso eatery lives up to moniker

El Paso eatery lives up to moniker

EL PASO – The Local Tap Craft Kitchen & Alehouse, 201 S. Fayette St., is this week's pick for Eats of the Week. Owner Aaron Thomas opened …

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Axiom Space crew readies for trip to space station