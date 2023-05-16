EUREKA — Eureka College has selected three incoming freshmen as Reagan Fellows in the Ronald W. Reagan Leadership Program to begin this coming fall.

Michael Beaumont of Greenup, Illinois, Elijah Dew of El Reno, Oklahoma, and Maleah Hill of Peoria were selected for the program, which includes a full-tuition scholarship "as well as global travel and professional mentorship opportunities," according to an announcement from Eureka.

They were chosen from 41 semi-finalists.

The program is named for the 40th president of the United States, who was a 1932 graduate from Eureka College.

