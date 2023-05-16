EUREKA — Eureka College has selected three incoming freshmen as Reagan Fellows in the Ronald W. Reagan Leadership Program to begin this coming fall.
Michael Beaumont of Greenup, Illinois, Elijah Dew of El Reno, Oklahoma, and Maleah Hill of Peoria were selected for the program, which includes a full-tuition scholarship "as well as global travel and professional mentorship opportunities," according to an announcement from Eureka.
They were chosen from 41 semi-finalists.
The program is named for the 40th president of the United States, who was a 1932 graduate from Eureka College.
Actors feather up in Bloomington for barnyard children's opera
BARNYARD OPERA
From right, costume co-designer Marcia Basolo fits Anna Hubatch into a duck costume with Gillian O'Donnell dressed as a pig for a Sunday rehearsal at Presser Hall at Illinois Wesleyan University. Hubatch, an IWU freshman, and O'Donnell, a junior, are both studying vocal performance and preparing for children's opera "Panic in the Barnyard," being produced by the university and Prairie Fire Theater. Free public shows are planned at 10 a.m. Saturday at Normal Public Library; 2 p.m. Saturday at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Bloomington; and 6 p.m. Friday, May 12, at the Hanson Center at IWU.
BRENDAN DENISON, THE PANTAGRAPH
050123-blm-loc-2opera.JPG
From right, Illinois Wesleyan University freshman Anna Hubatch, junior Gillian O'Donnell and sophomore Francesca Figueroa-Diaz are fitted on Sunday for costumes at a rehearsal for an upcoming children's opera at Presser Hall. All three study vocal performance; Figueroa-Diaz is majoring in English literature, too.
BRENDAN DENISON, THE PANTAGRAPH
050123-blm-loc-3opera.JPG
Logan Brewer, Illinois Wesleyan University junior in computer science, is fitted Sunday into a goat costume for a children's opera at Presser Hall. Right and second from right, respectively, are co-costume designers Cathy Holbrook and Marcia Basolo. Left is Bob Mangialardi, costumed as a weasel.
BRENDAN DENISON, THE PANTAGRAPH
050123-blm-loc-4opera.JPG
Francesca Figueroa-Diaz, a sophomore at Illinois Wesleyan University, poses in a duck costume Sunday while rehearsing for a children's opera at Presser hall in Bloomington.
BRENDAN DENISON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Contact D. Jack Alkire at (309)820-3275.
Twitter: @d_jack_alkire
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.