NORMAL — Since 2020, Heartland Community College has offered esports alongside its existing, conventional athletics programs.

And, according to coach Jarrod Rackauskas, the program for competitive, organized video gaming has been growing ever since — in size and prominence. In fact, two Heartland Hawks recently won national championships for their respective games.

Jonathan Edmonson II and Luke Sherman, both freshmen, received their trophies last week for winning nationals in NBA 2K and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, respectively. They compete under the umbrella of National Junior College Athletics Association Esports, the national governing body for esports at two-year colleges. The organization's rapid growth mirrors that of the sport: It formed in fall 2019 with 12 member institutions, and today has 200 member institutions and thousands of student-athletes.

The industry is a lucrative one. Newzoo, the research company that tracks esports and live streaming globally, predicted last year that the global audience for these games would grow to 532 million. It said esports would generate nearly $1.38 billion in worldwide economic activity by the end of the year, with China accounting for nearly a third of that. And at an industry conference in October, executives with video game companies and casinos agreed that competitive video games offer major potential for betting. “Esports is only going to get bigger,” Seth Schorr, chairman of Las Vegas’ Downtown Grand casino, said at the time. “It’s not a fad.”

'Blood in the water'

At Heartland, even though students are playing video games, the esports program treats students' academic careers seriously.

"You're not just going to college and being like, 'Yo, let's just sit down and play some games on a Wednesday' — hanging out a little bit," said Rackauskas, whose athletes call him Coach R. "No. It's: You have two hours a night. You have match times. You have academic requirements. You have study tables."

Student-athletes even have their own academic adviser who arranges their schedules so that matches don't interfere with classes.

Rackauskas was adamant that collegiate esports are not "just video games."

"Competitive esports," he said, "you're gonna walk into the arena — it's not going to be full of kids bringing in takeout and 2-liter bottles of soda, because that's not how a professional organization runs."

It's important to note that Rackauskas wasn't always an esports coach. He used to be on the sidelines for basketball, baseball and football.

That "old guard" competitive sentiment transfers to the off-season and practice as well.

"If you want to get your team up to snuff at competition, why would you reinvent the wheel?" Rackauskas said.

During the summer season, Heartland's strength and conditioning coach, Lucas Cook, has implemented a physical workout and reward system for the "e-athletes," as well as nutrition plans.

Sometimes, Rackauskas said he has to bring that old, "bad guy" coach to the surface. And, yes, sometimes he has to get real with his e-athletes.

"There's still times where you sometimes, as we'd say in like football, you know, you've got to yell and get someone's ass on fire ... so there was a bad call or there was lag. Or, you know, there might be a glitch that you didn't see," Rackauskas said. "Play your game. Like, no excuses. This is competitive."

He said players can't simply quit their games or give up. "(That's) not how this works. Like, it is blood in the water. We are sharks. Go. It's go time."

Down to nothing

Sherman said the esports program is a lot of fun and consists of friendly rivalries in a setting where everyone is pushing each other to be the best.

“I’m playing all of these matches and I know that my teammates are behind me, cheering me on, and that’s a good and comfortable feeling to know that I have this group of people behind me that is happy and wants me to be successful,” he said.

He primarily competes in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, a crossover fighting game published by Nintendo for the Nintendo Switch in 2018, but has been playing different installments of the popular game since 2008 with his older brother.

“I was about 5 when Super Smash Bros. Brawl on the Wii came out and he was about 15 and he was getting into that, so of course I wanted to do whatever my brother was doing,” Sherman said.

“He taught me how to hold the controller, which buttons to press, and he beat up on me pretty hard.”

Sherman would go on to start an esports club at Parkside Junior High School, where he played League of Legends and Super Smash Bros., before attending Normal West High School. There, he played soccer and tennis, but also was instrumental in starting the esports club there with Rackauskas, who is the director and founder of esports at McLean County Unit 5.

“More and more when I talk to people, they’re less worried about people staying inside playing video games and they’re more impressed by having a space, that there is this community of people who are passionate and working hard at this and are successful,” Sherman said. “People more and more see and understand and respect that than a lot of people would have 10 years ago.”

His parents, Mary Kae and Dan Sherman, said their son's passion is definitely not something they would have pursued at his age, but they do see the benefits of another sport for kids and young adults.

“There’s maybe a stereotypical gamer that people have in their mind, but it’s really a mix,” Sherman's father said. “I think people are saying that within about five years, esports may overtake football as far as number of participants as the No. 1 sport in IHSA.”

Mary Kae Sherman said esports provides another space for students partaking in other extracurricular activities, like traditional sports or the arts, as well as those who may not be involved with any other activities.

“It really does bring a diverse group of kids together, especially at the high school level,” she said. “Then there were kids that didn’t have any place that they called their own until the esports team was put together.”

Rackauskas said he recruited Sherman last year from Normal West because of his leadership skills, as well as his gaming prowess.

“We have a very deep talent pool at Normal West,” Rackauskas said. “I knew that Luke would be the right guy to help lead the program and make people better.”

Sherman's road to the national championship was a challenging one. He lost initially and was forced into a lower-level bracket, but ultimately fought his way back and took control during a finals match, closing out the game with a reverse sweep.

“I was playing back really hard so by the end, all the momentum had gone to my favor,” he said. “I was just moving so fast by the end and I felt like I had so much momentum and it really felt like I had deserved it.”

Rackauskas recounted how Sherman lost his first match against a top-ranked opponent in qualifiers, dropping him to the "losers' bracket."

Sherman put his head down and, for about a week, trained against his opponent's playing style.

When they met again, Rackauskas said, Sherman had to win not just one best-of-five set, but two.

Down to the wire, Sherman battled back, winning the first set before going down 0 - 2 in the second set.

Rackauskas described the match as a war of attrition. And his athlete, Sherman, was better conditioned.

Rackauskas said one coach told Sherman, "'Just go after him. Just, just be relentless. Play reckless.' Game three comes out — boom ... And you can just see the kid's face (Sherman's opponent) just changed on the screen."

From there, Sherman would win three straight, taking six out of 10, and winning his title.

Rage quit

Edmonson had a different, yet slightly similar, experience with his championship match for NBA 2K.

The NBA 2K series uses real-life NBA players, records and statistics and lets video game players control the teams and compete against each other.

For instance, Rackauskas said, if an NBA player is injured in real life, that player is unavailable in the video game.

Edmonson, who grew up playing traditional, contact sports throughout grade and high school, said he can't remember when he started playing NBA 2K.

But he knows exactly when he got started with esports: his senior year at Normal West Community High School, when his schedule had allowed him more time before football games.

"So before football games, every Friday, I'd bring my game system and play in the cafeteria against anybody who wanted to play, just kind of having fun," Edmonson said.

"And then the esports team captain actually came up to me at lunch, a good friend of mine, Luke Sherman, he came up to me, asked me if I wanted to play in the first ever (NBA) 2K (high school) state tournament that year."

Edmonson would win that championship, and Rackauskas would have a long talk with him afterwards.

Eventually, Edmonson agreed to join the Heartland team.

Transitioning from contact sports to esports was a little different, Edmonson said.

"You go from having to train your body every day to try and stay in shape and wanting to get outside, wanting to be physical — to now you have to limit that to try and train your brain to be good at this game," he said.

That experience on the court proved valuable when competing in the game.

"He understands how, like, a motion offense works to a flex offense," Rackauskas said of Edmonson. "He understands defensive switches, how to set picks.

"Even in the game, he understands, 'game sense.' 'OK, I'm up four points. Do I need to go on a fast-break or should I wind the clock down?'"

That "game sense" — a term that refers to the ability to read the available information and make quick decisions — was quintessential to winning his match.

Edmonson, whose friends affectionately call him "Jono," said he was down 0-1 in the best-of-five championship match.

"So Game 1, he actually won by like 10 or 12. But we have a rule," Edmonson said of his opponent. "You don't quit your games. You know what I mean?

"And so, so I ended up going up by about probably 30 points in Game 2. And he ended up quitting the game, which forfeits the series."

In roughly a game and a half, before "winning" a single game, Edmonson had broken his opponent's will to compete — T.K.O. Championship secured.

Looking forward

Now with their awards in hand, it is time to start training for this next upcoming season.

Rackauskas said they hope to incorporate more games to their competition list and recruit more players.

As someone who now competes at the highest level, Sherman said the awards and championships are great, but what makes Heartland’s program really excel is the team itself.

“We are a team, we come together and we practice and we get ice cream after and we have a good time,” Sherman said. “I think that in itself, even if you’re not ready to compete at these really high levels, is a pretty valuable and worthwhile experience.”

Edmonson's father, Jonathan Edmonson Sr., said the transition from traditional sports to esports takes adjustment, but he just wants his son to succeed.

"At first I thought it was just a little phase — it's video games. Because I played video games growing up," the elder Edmonson said.

But, he recalled spending whole summers outside: "We couldn't come in unless it was time for water or a bathroom break. ... They are a different generation," he said.

Edmonson's father said that he enjoyed his son's success on the field, but he wanted other parents to know about the potential opportunities for future e-athletes.

"I would tell parents (that) it's a balance," he said. "They need to be well-rounded in school, they need to play sports, but if this is an avenue, I would at least consider it."