Erika Reynolds hoping for 'stability' as new McLean County state's attorney

BLOOMINGTON — Having been sworn in as McLean County's top prosecutor, newly appointed McLean County State's Attorney Erika Reynolds said one of her top priorities will be to bring more stability to her office.

"We've been through a lot over the last decade," Reynolds said. "Obviously, we've had a lot of turnover with the state's attorneys so just overall stability."

In August, Knapp announced he would be stepping down from his position on Friday to serve as a judge in the 11th Judicial Circuit, which has jurisdiction in McLean, Ford, Livingston, Logan and Woodford counties.

Reynolds was among the interested candidates who submitted resumes to county administrators. Two other finalists were interviewed during an executive committee meeting on Monday: McLean County Assistant State's Attorney Aaron Hornsby and Woodford County Assistant State's Attorney Erik Gibson.

Knapp and Reynolds both were sworn into their new positions during special ceremonies at the county courthouse on Friday.

Reynolds said she is humbled by the vote of confidence and looks forward to serving the citizens of McLean County.

"I certainly think that being a prosecutor requires you to balance every case individually, look at every individual crime that comes before you, you weigh community safety versus compassion for the offender and it's important I think that speaking on behalf of the victims is the primary concern I have as a prosecutor," Reynolds said.

McLean County Board Chairman John McIntyre said interviews were also conducted with law enforcement officials, former state's attorneys and other associates of each candidate. The county board also was polled about their preference of candidate.

"I want to note that all three candidates did well and received positive comments and responses," McIntyre said. "One candidate stood out for the overwhelming amount of positive responses and comments from former associates in the fields of law enforcement, judicial and prosecution."

Knapp has served as state's attorney since he was appointed in 2018 to replace Jason Chambers, who left the office to serve as a circuit judge. Knapp also had served as an assistant county administrator and an assistant state's attorney for the civil division.

Reynolds added that in addition to the turnover within her office, law school admissions are down and the number of law students passing the bar is down. However, her office is working on recruitment efforts for qualified lawyers.

Reynolds will fill the remainder of Knapp's term as state's attorney, which runs through 2024.

As state's attorney, Reynolds said she expects there to be a greater commitment of her time and effort. However, she added that her current position prosecuting crimes against children already requires her to respond to officials on her days off.

"It wasn't unusual for me to wake up with multiple text messages or to be called in the middle of the night to consult about a specific issue," Reynolds said. "And so people don't realize that we have at our office an (assistant state's attorney) that is on call all the time for law enforcement to reach out to if there's an issue."