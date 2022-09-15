 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Erika Reynolds chosen as McLean County state's attorney

012621-blm-loc-3mays

In this file photo, Assistant McLean State's Attorney Erika Reynolds consults with her team in the murder trial of Sydney Mays Jr. of Bloomington, at the Law and Justice Center on Jan. 25.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

This is a developing story that will be updated. 

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Board on Thursday chose McLean County Assistant State's Attorney Erika Reynolds to replace departing state's attorney Don Knapp.

In August, Knapp announced he would be stepping down from his position on Friday to serve as a judge in the 11th Judicial Circuit, which has jurisdiction in McLean, Ford, Livingston, Logan and Woodford counties.

Reynolds was among the interested candidates who submitted resumes to county administrators. Two other finalists were interviewed during an executive committee meeting on Monday: McLean County Assistant State's Attorney Aaron Hornsby and Woodford County Assistant State's Attorney Erik Gibson.

Each candidate was interviewed by the county's executive committee on Monday.

Outside of that, McLean County Board Chairman John McIntyre 

interviews were conducted with law enforcement officials, former state's attorneys and other associates of each candidate. The county board also was polled about their preference of candidate.

"I want to note that all three candidates did well and received positive comments and responses," McIntyre said. "One candidate stood out for the overwhelming amount of positive responses and comments from former associates in the fields of law enforcement, judicial and prosecution."

Knapp has served as state's attorney since he was appointed in 2018 to replace Jason Chambers, who left the office to serve as a circuit judge. Knapp also had served as an assistant county administrator and an assistant state's attorney for the civil division.

Reynolds will fill the remainder of Knapp's term as state's attorney, which runs through 2024.

