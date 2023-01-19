Entries open for Bloomington Black History Month Essay Contest

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — The City of Bloomington's annual Black History Month Essay Contest for youth is now underway.

Young writers are asked to submit works that honor Black entertainers, artists, writers, justices, activists, leaders, visionaries, and any others who have inspired and made an impact.

Entries can be submitted a cityblm.org/essaycontest. Entries are being accepted now through Feb. 10. 

Winners will be notified via email and announced on Feb. 25. Awards and prizes will be distributed the following week to first, second and third place winners in elementary (grades 4-6); middle school (grades 7-8); and high school (grades 9-12) categories.

Winning essays will be featured on WGLT Public Radio.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352.

