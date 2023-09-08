El Paso Corn Festival brings families out for one last 'hurrah' before winter

EL PASO — As the long days of summer wind down and the crisp chill of autumn starts to peek around the corner, many families seek one last hurrah before the long school year.

That’s exactly what the El Paso Corn Festival is.

The downtown hoopla, which kicked off Thursday and runs through Saturday, features barbecue stands and pork tenderloin sandwiches, shaved ice and ice cream, corn dogs and carousels — and one of the largest parades in Central Illinois, according to festival chair Lenette Trantina.

“The parade goes off at noon (Saturday),” she said. “It is about 13 blocks altogether. It usually takes a good hour, hour and a half for everyone to see it. We’re always really excited. It’s one of the big things in our festival.”

In a rather uncommon fashion, Trantina, who has helmed the fest for eight years, said participants in the parade do not have to register in advance.

“Lineup starts at 10 (a.m.). You do not have to be registered to be in the parade. You can just show up (and register then),” she said.

The festival started 76 years ago as a general harvest celebration for the community, Trantina said.

Johannes Steber was at the fest Thursday with his two sons, 1 and 4 years old, and his mother, Cheryl Prairie-Steber.

Steber said he has always liked the Corn Festival: “It’s good for kids and families.”

His mother, though, who has been a teacher in El Paso for 21 years, has started going to the fest only recently, “Just since I’ve had grandbabies,” she said. “It’s a nice community get-together, basically. The kids are excited about it.”

Trantina echoed Prairie-Steber, saying, “It brings everybody out of the woodwork. It’s kind of a reunion, you might say.”

She said class or family reunions often coincide with the weekend fest.

“It’s just great local support,” Trantina said. “It’s good for marketing in our small community and small businesses. ... There’s so many things that go off on this weekend.”

One of the long-standing traditions at the Corn Festival is the Big Wheel Race, where youngsters are given front-pedaled tricycles that they race up and down the street a handful of times.

Jara Hendren is an administrator for McLean County Unit School District 5 and grew up in El Paso. Her 3-year-old son, Jase, won his age group’s Big Wheel Race.

“It’s funny to see my son here,” she said, because she remembers racing on the Big Wheels herself. “The kids have fun. They don’t know it’s a big competition, which is nice.”

While there are winners of the Big Wheel Race, there are no losers, per se, Hendren said.

“I think it’s important that they can do a race and someone does win, but then they can congratulate the others,” she said. “And you can teach that skill so that they can do that when they grow up into the real world as well. It’s important that they can do that.”

Another main attraction are the pork tenderloin sandwiches, cooked on premises by the El Paso Fire Protection District.

Fire Chief Neil Gauger has been helping out with the fest for 21 years, his entire career with the department.

Community support for the fire protection district has always been great, he said.

“Everybody’s been good to us for all the years that I can remember. The tables are always full,” he said, tending to the pork cutlets in the deep fryer. “There’s always a line at 5 o’clock. At 4:30, people are waiting for dinner.”

It wasn’t always crispy pork sandwiches, Gauger said: “We did steaks beforehand.”

There were a few problems, though.

“Everybody likes their steak cooked differently, so we switched to something that you only had to cook to one temperature,” he said. “So it’s a lot easier, it makes people happy. And it’s a lot cheaper for families to eat. It’s only $7 as opposed to $12 or $14 for steak.”

That money helps the district purchase necessary and specialty equipment, like thermal imaging cameras.

“Each one of our engines has a thermal imaging camera for every guy in the seat,” the fire chief said. “Most departments aren’t lucky enough to have that ability. The little extras that we can do for our people to make it safer for them every day, that’s what we’re trying to do here.”

IF YOU GO

El Paso Corn Festival — Friday, Sept. 8

9 a.m.-7 p.m. — Library book sale

4:30 p.m. — Kiddie tractor pull

4:30 p.m. — Kiwanis spaghetti supper

4:30-6:30 p.m. — River Road Trio

6 to 10 p.m. — Carnival armbands

7 to 9 p.m. — Elliott Sedgewick and the Moonshine Pioneers

Saturday, Sept. 9

8 a.m. — Bobbie Talbert Memorial Helath Walk (signups at 7:30 a.m.)

10 a.m.-5 p.m. — Library book sale (except during parade)

Noon — Parade (lineup starts at 10 a.m.)

2-7 p.m. — Carnival armbands

3-4 p.m. — El Paso Fire Department 60th anniversary event

4:30-6:30 p.m. — Jim & Tommy Acoustic Rock

5-7 p.m. — Community Well Chicken Dinner

7-9 p.m. — Kelly & Sarah