Welcome to Lake Bloomington Living !! This Whimsical Cabin will take your breathe Away! Located on one of the most sought after lots on the main body of the Lake. Perfect view of the amazing sunrises and sunsets . Wake up to the relaxing sounds of nature and have your coffee and breakfast while taking in the beautiful skyline view from the deck. The Cozy Cabin as it is set up , can sleep 10-12 people comfortably, with an additional 2 in the shed/ play house on air mattresses if needed. The Owners have done a fantastic job of updating this home while keeping the character intact. Warm and welcoming Bedrooms , Remodeled Kitchen with Stunning White Cabinetry, Updated Counter Tops, Farm Sink, and Stainless Steel Appliances. Some of the Updates include but are not limited to : New Roof 2023, Newer paint on the exterior of the home and deck, Newer Electric with Circuit Breakers, 3 Newer Window A/c Units, .Delight in days filled with boat rides, water skiing, tubing, kayaking, paddle boarding, swimming, and or simply relaxing . After Lake time , enjoy a cookout while taking in the beautiful scenery. Complete your evenings watching the sunset , relaxing, making smores by the fire, or having game time on the massive deck or in the sun room. The Fourth of July Celebration is an especially fun time to enjoy the Lake and all that Living at Lake Bloomington has to offer. Decorate your boat for an afternoon boat parade contest including occasional fun with water balloons. In the Evening , boats line up to enjoy the fireworks.

View More