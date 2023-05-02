NORMAL — Self-service electronic recycling drop off for McLean County residents will be available from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 6.
It will also be available on the first Saturday morning of each month. This is in addition to regular self-service electronics recycling that is available from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Drop-off is located at the Town of Normal Public Works, 1301 Warriner St. in Normal. There will be signage to indicate which types of electronics should be placed in the building.
Eligible items include computers, monitors, electronic keyboards, televisions, scanners, fax machines, copiers, cell phones, video recorders, cameras and more.
Drop-off is not available for businesses or residents outside of McLean County.
Contact Public Works at 309-454-9571 for more information.
Newly listed homes for sale in the Central Illinois area
2 Bedroom Home in Leroy - $80,000
Ranch, corner lot. Two bedroom, one bath, kitchen open to living room. All appliances stay including dishwasher, washer, and dryer (2022). Electric stove and dryer. Hardwood floors thought to be under carpet - will know once furniture out. Breezeway 9x20. Extra room/workshop 14x20 (previously an attached garage) has no permanent heat source. 2 car detached garage newer, no electricity. Needs some paint, flooring, TLC. Call me to see this today! $80,000 SOLD AS-IS.
3 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $250,000
This beautiful two-story home boasts wood flooring throughout most of the main floor and features cathedral ceilings in the living room. Move-in ready, it's located in a family-oriented neighborhood within a great school district in a charming small town. With a spacious main bedroom that includes a walk-in closet and a main bathroom complete with a double vanity, jet tub, and separate shower, this home is perfect for families. All Three bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor. Open the sliding door in the kitchen to enjoy time in the screened in deck/porch. Internet service is fiber optic so you should have no problem with getting online when need be. Oversized attached 2 car garage with access to backyard. New Furnace & fan system 2010, Dishwasher, garage door leading to back yard 2020, Water Heater, Fridge 2022. Plus, it's conveniently located just 8 miles from Bloomington-Normal and 11 miles from Rivian!
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $325,000
Wonderfully maintained family home on 2.55 acres, a pond and less than 5 miles to Rivian. Original owners! It would be hard to beat a better setting so close to town with the mature landscaping, large lot and pond. It has 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath, wonderfully updated by the original owners. All of the rooms are good sized. There are two nice sized decks, one off of the primary bedroom and the other off of the dining room. The driveway circles behind the house to a large attached garage in the lower level. Roof and siding 2015.
4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $299,900
MULTIPLE OFFERS RECEIVED. HIGHEST AND BEST OFFERS DUE BY 7:00 PM ON 4/30. Wow - your new home is ready for your family!! Convenient location in Tramore subdivision! Relax on the back deck overlooking the large yard. The Epson projection TV system with surround sound stays in the basement, ready to entertain friends. 2022 - new deck, planted 3 trees, front door, two bathroom vanities, and whole house duct cleaning! 2019 - both upstairs bathrooms remodeled, new insulated garage door, opener, and professional landscaping. 2017 - ceramic tile in the kitchen and mud/laundry room, new patio door. 2016 - hardwood flooring in the family room, living room, and the entire second level, basement remodeled including new carpet and new drywall ceiling. 2014 - new roof with Certainteed 50 year architectural shingles with a transferable warranty to the new owner! 2012 - Quartz Silestone kitchen counters. Most light fixtures and fans replaced in the last 3 to 5 years. Tour soon!
2 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $450,000
Welcome to Lake Bloomington Living !! This Whimsical Cabin will take your breathe Away! Located on one of the most sought after lots on the main body of the Lake. Perfect view of the amazing sunrises and sunsets . Wake up to the relaxing sounds of nature and have your coffee and breakfast while taking in the beautiful skyline view from the deck. The Cozy Cabin as it is set up , can sleep 10-12 people comfortably, with an additional 2 in the shed/ play house on air mattresses if needed. The Owners have done a fantastic job of updating this home while keeping the character intact. Warm and welcoming Bedrooms , Remodeled Kitchen with Stunning White Cabinetry, Updated Counter Tops, Farm Sink, and Stainless Steel Appliances. Some of the Updates include but are not limited to : New Roof 2023, Newer paint on the exterior of the home and deck, Newer Electric with Circuit Breakers, 3 Newer Window A/c Units, .Delight in days filled with boat rides, water skiing, tubing, kayaking, paddle boarding, swimming, and or simply relaxing . After Lake time , enjoy a cookout while taking in the beautiful scenery. Complete your evenings watching the sunset , relaxing, making smores by the fire, or having game time on the massive deck or in the sun room. The Fourth of July Celebration is an especially fun time to enjoy the Lake and all that Living at Lake Bloomington has to offer. Decorate your boat for an afternoon boat parade contest including occasional fun with water balloons. In the Evening , boats line up to enjoy the fireworks.
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $484,900
You will fall in love with this gorgeous, well maintained, 1917 all brick Arthur Pilsbury design home in Bloomington. This home sits on a corner lot on Oakland Ave. The lot is well landscaped, has a beautiful koi pond, and a two car detached garage and two car tandum attached garage. This home features four bedrooms and four and half bathrooms and a few bonus rooms that could be used as offices, sitting rooms, playrooms, extra bedroom, etc. You will love the hardwood floors throughout as well as the porch in the back. Screens and windows can be interchanged for different seasons. Some updates include 2 high efficiency furnaces (4 years old), 2 high efficiency a/c units (10 years old), Roof 2014 with heavy duty shingles, water heater 2016 and granite countertops.
4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $280,000
Location is everything! Wonderfully cared for energy-efficient 4 bedroom home on beautiful Henry Street in desirable North Normal conveniently located near Unit 5 Schools, shops, the Constitution Trail and easy access to the interstate. Original windows have been updated with quality Pella & CertainTeed replacements. Current owners have also invested wisely in a full Roof tear-off AND Geothermal/HVAC upgrade in 2011 plus kitchen remodel complete in 2015. Open concept family room plus eat-in kitchen makes for easy flow and entertaining. Updated kitchen features solid Corian counters, striking extra-tall dark cabinetry, glass tile backsplash and sparkling Energy-Star rated stainless appliances! Plenty of eat-in table space plus breakfast bar overlooking the raised back deck with full size slider and plenty of outdoor table space just perfect for morning coffee! Formal dining room features original tray ceiling, updated lighting and striking engineered hardwoods. The front living room with beautiful bay window offers main floor flex space just perfect for office or play. Half bath located off the kitchen convenient for guests. Upstairs, you'll find 4 spacious bedrooms that ALL feature walk-in closets! Enormous primary suite improved with smooth and easy to care for LVP floors, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet plus private bath with double sinks, linen closet and shower/tub combo. Convenient 2nd floor laundry features newer 2022 washer/dryer combo and additional storage. The unfinished walk-out lower level is just waiting for your touch and offers full sized windows (no egress here!), a finished full bathroom, plus flex space that could easily be converted to a 5th bedroom. Plenty of unfinished storage space houses the hvac, geothermal system, both water heaters and sump pump to keep this efficient home running smoothly. Another slider offers easy access to the private back patio with tiered landscaping inviting you to enjoy all this oversized back yard has to offer... plus plenty of room outside for a pool, playset or fire pit. With so much square footage inside and out, you'll love the size, space and style of this stately home on Henry!
2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $147,500
Super cute cottage beautifully styled and ready to call home! Lovely front porch to entertain or kick back and drink lemonade on a warm day. Walking into this cottage, you will see original real wood floors, doors and antique lighting. Tons of charm in the dining room with a built in bench, featuring great storage, hand painted floors and an antique confessional mantle with an electric fireplace.. a great space for special occasions, to do work, or play games! The kitchen is updated with new countertops, new cabinets, stainless steel refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Handmade Mexican tile backsplash behind the oven. A reclaimed wood coffee bar was recently added. An original glass-front cabinet is a lovely feature in this large kitchen. A mudroom/pantry is off the kitchen by the back entry with lots of great storage! The bedrooms each offer nice closet space. The bathroom has been updated with stainless fixtures and a tile surround that wraps around the wall. The basement has a newer washer/dryer that will stay. Clean basement that is great for storage or even a game room. Lovely backyard has a shaded gravel patio with fire pit, grill area, and old-growth walnut trees. Detached 1 car garage. Don't miss this one. This house is adorable!
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $269,900
Located in a great location in Normal this beautiful ranch home offers a gorgeous floor plan with 4 bedrooms, and 3 full baths. Main floor features a fabulous eat-kitchen spacious and ideal for gatherings with high cathedral ceiling, lots of cabinets, bar stools and dining area; the family room is beautiful with a corner gas fireplace, wainscoating, plantation shutters and crown molding, 3 nice size bedrooms, 2 full baths and laundry all on main floor. Full basement is partially finished with the 4th bedroom and the 3rd full bath. Move in ready and with easy access to highways, close to shopping, schools, and businesses.
4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $372,500
This home is a MUST SEE! New roof in 2022. New garage door and openers in 2022. New AC Unit in 2019. New carpet upstairs and kitchen appliances in 2016. Bosch dishwasher new in 2021. Hardwood floors and painted cabinets in 2015. Remodeled the basement in 2012-2013. Andersen Windows throughout the house! This home features tons of curb appeal with a wraparound porch on a cul-de-sac. This brick and vinyl exterior home is located in a family-oriented neighborhood and is near schools. It is within walking distance to Grove Elementary School. There is crown molding on the main level and in the master bedroom. Upgraded lighting, very open floor plan. Tons of cabinets and counter space in the kitchen. Hardwood floors with a very rich warming color. Master bedroom suite has double sink vanity with whirlpool tub and shower area. Walk in closet. Convenient main level laundry room with cabinets, sink with ceramic tile flooring. Finished lower level with family room, 5th bedroom and other finished room. Family room features a wet bar area and a full bath. Patio, driveway and sidewalk is done in a decorative stamped concrete. 2 oversized garage spaces with large bump out workspace or storage area in garage.