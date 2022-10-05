Election integrity, diversity at heart of Bloomington-Normal NAACP candidate forum

BLOOMINGTON — Answering the question "Do Black lives matter?" and grappling with issues of ensuring equality, securing elections and having guns in government buildings, some candidates for county and state office spoke Thursday at a forum hosted by the local NAACP.

The Bloomington-Normal NAACP invited candidates for Illinois's 17th Congressional District, the 46th Illinois Senate District and McLean County treasurer and county clerk to a public forum Tuesday night at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, a historic Black church.

Those who attended were state Sen. Dave Koehler, D-Peoria; incumbent Republicans Kathy Michael, the county clerk, and Rebecca McNeil, the county treasurer; and Laura McBurney, who is running for county clerk.

Koehler's opponent, Republican Desi Anderson, and McNeil's opponent, libertarian Charles Sila, did not attend. Both candidates for the Illinois 17th Congressional District, Democrat Eric Sorensen and Republican Esther Joy King, also were invited but did not attend, organizers said.

Questions came from the general public and those in attendance concerned such issues as election integrity and voter access, diversity in the workplace and employment opportunities, gun control, the environment and racial equity.

Do Black lives matter?

One of the final questions of the night but one that moderator Carla Campbell-Jackson, first vice president of the local NAACP, call "poignant" was "Do black lives matter?"

The two Democrats present, Koehler and McBurney, both answered, "Absolutely."

McNeil said, "Of course they do. All lives matter."

Campbell-Jackson asked, "Is that a qualifier?" to which McNeil responded, "All lives matter. I'm sitting here in your church and I am not going to just say that Black lives matter. All lives matter, even the unborn. All lives matter."

Michael said, "Of course Black lives matter. I agree with the treasurer on this and with a lot of other people, always.

"And I also believe that, when you're selecting election judges, or anyone else in process, let's stand behind our police. I stand proudly behind our police and law enforcement."

Diversity

When asked about diversity, equity and inclusion, Koehler said: "My staff is just one person right now, the director of my Peoria staff. The rest of the staff is in Springfield. It's a very diverse staff, both young men and young women, Asian, African American, Hispanic; it's important to have that inclusion in your staff."

McNeil, the treasurer, said she has a small staff of only five full-time employees, most of whom stay for several years.

"I am very, very blessed to have staff and they're very, very dedicated to their jobs, and working with 30 other departments. And they tend to stay there I have employees that have been there 20 years," she said.

McNeil said, "As those (hiring) opportunities come about, we'll always be looking to see how we can expand."

McBurney, the clerk candidate, acknowledged that she does not have a staff at the moment, but said a key duty of the county clerk's office is to ensure accessibility for residents.

"Offices are currently open until about 4:30 p.m.," she said, "I would really love to extend that to 5 o'clock, or even some weekend hours, make it easier for people to make it to the office."

Michael said, "We're open, I tell people, 24/7. Sometimes people get annoyed with me when I answer them at 4 o'clock in the morning — not really annoyed."

She added: "One thing in our office that we don't say: 'We've always done it that way.' And that's a big no-no to say. But we say, 'How can we improve?' Maybe we can't. But we're always looking for that."

Gun safety

Koehler, who is a gun owner, said he authored the recent firearm owner's identification (FOID) reform law that took effect at the beginning of the year. "My position is I tried to be a moderate on this issue — (the issue is) very polarized, but we wanted to improve the FOID card protections for people in Illinois."

He said the law calls for regularly checking FOID holders. "You're checked every 24 hours against the national database. And that's important because what we have to do is we have to make sure that the wrong people do not have access to weapons."

McNeil acknowledged the treasurer's office has little sway with gun legislation, but agrees with gun registration.

"I believe that there should be stronger restrictions and stronger rules. I think anybody that owns a gun should be registered. And I think that's part of gun ownership responsibility," McNeil said.

McNeil then pointed out what she said was a lack of security at the Government Center, 115 E. Washington St., which is shared by the City of Bloomington and the county. Unlike the Law and Justice Center, it doesn't have metal detectors, she said.

Michael echoed McNeil's concern about safety at the office.

"We work with cybersecurity and homeland security. All those things that we never worked with before. They give us helpful hints, sometimes every day," she said, "but it doesn't provide us with a gun to protect ourselves ... What do I do if someone comes in with a gun? Throw my pencil at them? Because we're not allowed to have guns in the building.

"I mean, you tell me what we do, I don't have the answer. Or I think that I have the right to carry a gun in my office properly registered to defend my staff, they can take me down first. I'm old enough to go. They're not going to take my staff and I want to be able to protect them. So, I hope you can help with that, Dave (Koehler)," Michael said.

Voter accessibility

On voter accessibility, Michael said, "I actually believe that we should have more (voter) ID. I don't know how to do it yet. I'm working on that."

The county clerk told an anecdote from her first years in office. Michael said an elderly voter had been denied the ability to vote because her signature did not match the record.

"She'd had a stroke," Michael said. "Who writes the same way that you did 10 or 20 years ago?"

She said, "Now we have a backup plan, which is good. 'Were you invited to vote provisionally?' She said she was too humiliated."

Koehler said, "We have passed, continually in the state of Illinois, bills that have allowed better, easier access to voting. This year, you'll get a chance to ask for a permanent vote by mail. That's probably the solution to people who have had strokes."

He added: "Voting by mail is easy. Some states do that as a matter of course. We don't have ID (requirements) in this state."

Election integrity/2020 election

Koehler said, "Our elections are safe and fair. In this kind country, thanks to people like our county clerk and county clerks everywhere and election commissions, we do a good job of making sure that people are voting correctly, those who should vote."

McBurney, who is running for county clerk, acknowledged some of the concerns that people may have about election integrity.

"I know that some of the conversations around that are a lot of concerns about ballot drop boxes, people putting mail-in ballots in there that some people would believe to be invalid. And also issues like some people being afraid of dead people voting," McBurney said.

"The truth is that as a recorder of vital records, the clerk's office is directly connected to being able to process that information and add it into your voter registration," she said.

McBurney added that a photo ID with current address is required to register to vote in a given district.

"If you look through all of the information that they will take down it's your full name, even down to part of your Social Security number. So I don't believe that IDs are a necessity to vote," she said.

Michael touted the clerk's offices accomplishments in terms of voting integrity.

"You can tell them the last time we had a complaint with the state board: never. You can tell them the last time we had a voter suppression claim: never. And I'll brag on that. Because that's what's important for you," she said.

Michael then turned to the question of the 2020 election.

She said it was "a whole ’nother story ... There's a song, 'Let it go, Let it go...'," Michael said, singing the lyric from the popular Disney anthem. "You know what I'm saying? I respect everybody's opinions, time to go, time to move on and take your fight to the next battle. And then prove it. When you can prove it, you've got a case with me."

McNeil, agreeing with Michael, said: "As far as what happened two years ago, that's water under the bridge. The people voted. And the people spoke. And that's over with and done."