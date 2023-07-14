EL PASO — The City of El Paso will host National Night Out from 4 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at South Pointe Park, 523 S. Sycamore St.
The free community event will feature a zip line, rock climbing wall, extreme air jumping, Peoria Zoo Mobile, World War II bi-plane aerial show, boombox bounce house, Mike's Little Train, a dunk tank, virtual photo booth and Zoo Lady face painting.
Music will be provided by Be In The Moment DJ, and there will be appearances by McGruff the Crime Dog and Star Wars Storm Troopers. There will be free raffles and giveaways, food and drinks, STEM activities, and the community pool will be open during the event.
A hot dog eating contest will be held at 6 p.m. to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Center, in partnership with Peterson Healthcare and Guardians of the Children Organization. Winners will be given trophies and ribbons and will be featured in the El Paso Journal.
The event is still seeking contestants, sponsors and donations. For more information, call Ashley at 919-830-1198.
