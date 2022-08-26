El Paso nonprofit plans Sunday event, visit from Ukrainian pastor

Can Do Kids International has been working with local partners in Ukraine for years and has continued to provide assistance to refugees and residents during the war.

The invasion began Feb. 24, hitting its six-month mark earlier this week. It has caused a refugee crisis of more than 5.6 million people who have left Ukraine and 7.1 million people displaced within the country, according to the United Nations.

Speaker Vadym Kulynchenko is one of Can Do Kids International's partners in Ukraine. He was one of the organization's original contacts in Ukraine and is a pastor at a church in Kamyanka, in central Ukraine. His church has been hosting around 20 refugees a night during the war, the event's website said.

The event is scheduled for noon Sunday at the South Pointe Park Community Building in El Paso, 523 S. Sycamore St. Lunch begins at noon, with Kolynchenko scheduled to speak at 12:30 p.m. The event is free, but donations to the relief efforts in Ukraine are appreciated.