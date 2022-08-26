 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

El Paso nonprofit plans Sunday event, visit from Ukrainian pastor

  • 0
030922-blm-loc-2kocherzhuk (copy)

Tom and Jennifer Roth discuss prayer goals written out on a blackboard in Jennifer's El Paso office at Can Do Kids International, Monday, March 8, 2022. The nonprofit is hosting a Ukrainian pastor to speak on Sunday, Aug. 28, at noon. 

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

EL PASO — An El Paso-based nonprofit is hosting an event on Sunday with a guest speaker from Ukraine discussing Russia's ongoing invasion of his country

Ukrainian nuclear plant temporarily cut off from power grid

Can Do Kids International has been working with local partners in Ukraine for years and has continued to provide assistance to refugees and residents during the war. 

The invasion began Feb. 24, hitting its six-month mark earlier this week. It has caused a refugee crisis of more than 5.6 million people who have left Ukraine and 7.1 million people displaced within the country, according to the United Nations. 

US envoy says Russian invasion speeds shift to clean energy

Speaker Vadym Kulynchenko is one of Can Do Kids International's partners in Ukraine. He was one of the organization's original contacts in Ukraine and is a pastor at a church in Kamyanka, in central Ukraine. His church has been hosting around 20 refugees a night during the war, the event's website said. 

The event is scheduled for noon Sunday at the South Pointe Park Community Building in El Paso, 523 S. Sycamore St. Lunch begins at noon, with Kolynchenko scheduled to speak at 12:30 p.m. The event is free, but donations to the relief efforts in Ukraine are appreciated. 

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dozens of Ukrainians killed in Russia strikes that targeted train station

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News