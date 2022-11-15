Effort to bring gifts for Central Illinois long-term care facility residents

BLOOMINGTON — A Central Illinois real estate agent is organizing an annual effort to bring hundreds of Christmas gifts to residents of long-term care facilities.

The "Presents for Residents" effort aims to provide gifts during the holiday season to facility residents, especially those who may not have any family members of friends.

"I think the senior community is often forgotten during the holidays and this is filling that need," said Emily Buhrow, event organizer and real estate agent with Leake Listings of Keller Williams Revolution. "A lot of the residents say it makes their season, and oftentimes it's the only gift they get."

Buhrow said she started the event after visiting local nursing homes and hearing from residents who do not have any family or friends during the holidays.

Now going on its third year, the event will be providing more than 500 gifts to residents at 12 facilities, Buhrow said.

Anyone can participate by signing up for specific gifts through the event's Sign Up Genius site which will be posted Wednesday at facebook.com/LeakeListings.

Gifts can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 17 and Dec. 18 at the Keller Williams office, 2401 E. Empire St. Suite B, in Bloomington.

Participants will also be asked to submit a name, email and phone number in the case they do not drop off their gifts or need to arrange another drop date.