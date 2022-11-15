 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story

Effort to bring gifts for Central Illinois long-term care facility residents

  • 0
111622-blm-loc-1presents

A photo of the gifts collected for Presents for Residents last year. 

 COURTESY OF EMILY BUHROW

BLOOMINGTON — A Central Illinois real estate agent is organizing an annual effort to bring hundreds of Christmas gifts to residents of long-term care facilities. 

The "Presents for Residents" effort aims to provide gifts during the holiday season to facility residents, especially those who may not have any family members of friends.

"I think the senior community is often forgotten during the holidays and this is filling that need," said Emily Buhrow, event organizer and real estate agent with Leake Listings of Keller Williams Revolution. "A lot of the residents say it makes their season, and oftentimes it's the only gift they get."

Buhrow said she started the event after visiting local nursing homes and hearing from residents who do not have any family or friends during the holidays.

Now going on its third year, the event will be providing more than 500 gifts to residents at 12 facilities, Buhrow said.

Anyone can participate by signing up for specific gifts through the event's Sign Up Genius site which will be posted Wednesday at facebook.com/LeakeListings.

Gifts can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 17 and Dec. 18 at the Keller Williams office, 2401 E. Empire St. Suite B, in Bloomington.

Participants will also be asked to submit a name, email and phone number in the case they do not drop off their gifts or need to arrange another drop date.

Soup and season's tidings were shared Saturday at a Bloomington church bazaar. Here's a look at the sweet eats and crafty creations found at the annual fundraiser.

Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA's revolutionary LOFTID heat shield completes successful splashdown

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News