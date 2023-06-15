BLOOMINGTON — The Central Illinois South chapter of the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership organization will host the annual HOBY ILCS Leadership Seminar this Thursday through Sunday at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington.

The conference, targeted toward high school sophomores, aims to “inspire and equip” the 2023 class of HOBY Ambassadors with skills to become leaders in their communities.

The event is hosted by HOBY, a youth development organization dedicated to “inspiring and developing our global community of youth and volunteers to a life dedicated to leadership, service, and innovation."

Attendees can expect curriculum covering personal, group and service leadership, in addition to a selection of guest speakers invited to share their stories. The conference will allow students to participate in experiential learning to “develop their leadership potential, acquire lifelong skills, and become catalysts for positive change in their communities.”

For more information about HOBY ILCS and the Leadership Seminar, visit hobyilcs.org.

