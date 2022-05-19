 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woodland High School 2022 graduates

STREATOR — Woodland High School graduation was held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 15.

Graduates are:

A-Z

Hannah Benton, Brynna Beutke, Keegan Boldt, Phoenix Cooper, Trinity Cross, Madelyn Cunningham, Michelle Dobson, Benjamin Dumais, Jena Easton, Delana Essman, Cinder Glardon, Jack Hadley, Nicholas Hoekstra, Emily Johnson, Abigail Kimber, Kyle Kuntz, Logan Lucas, Alexis Manion, Megan McMenamin, Daniel Miramontes, Candace Moore, Carter Novotney, Kayleigh Osterdock, Eliana Rice, Paris Rogers, Glen Ruff, Carl Sass, Ella Sibert, Christopher Stasko, Carsyn Stipp, Elexis Struble, Daniele Trumbo and Thomas Yanke.  

