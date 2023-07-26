EUREKA — After training her quarter horse, Fez, for over a year, Naomi Kennell is eager to see what he can do in a competition.

She's also excited to scope out the competitors: The 16-year-old from Eureka said she always enjoys seeing other horses and talking with other riders to learn more.

"It's a fun time for other kids my age to get together," she said. "It's just a really good experience."

The University of Illinois Extension is hosting its annual Woodford County 4-H Fair this week from Monday through Thursday with a plethora of agricultural, artistic and science-based competitions.

Alcha Corban, Livingston and Woodford County 4-H youth development educator, said the focus of 4-H and the fair is to provide a positive youth environment where they can learn about different topics and discover new passions.

Although there is a lot surrounding agriculture and livestock, Corban said 4-H provides a variety programs that includes fields like robotics, computer sciences, writing and public speaking.

"We just encourage people to come out and see all the hard work that our kids have put into their projects both up in here in the general projects building and down in the livestock building," Corban said. "I think the more people that are out here to also celebrate with us the better."

The fair included a variety of events including general projects that ranged from different foods and painted art pieces to livestock shows with people taking care of their prized farm animals and riders demonstrating their horsemanship on the saddle.

Kennell, who planned to compete in Western trail riding and cake decorating, said she is always interested in seeing what other members have been working on.

"It's nice to see what other kids are doing with different projects and show them what else I've learned throughout the years," said Kennell, who has been part of 4-H for eight years.

Others like Brenna, 15, and Kierra Metzger, 16, from Congerville, both also competed in the horse shows in Western trail riding and have cows, goats and sheep that will be judged during the fair.

Both sisters were excited to get their horses experienced in the arena and traverse obstacles that included walking over a bridge, opening a mailbox, backing through a pair barrels and weaving around poles.

"You don't have to do the best, you can just do the best you can," Kierra Metzger said.

"I think everyone should be in 4-H, it's fun," her sister added.

Matt Feucht, of Eureka, said he has six sheep and some hogs he will show at the fair with the rest of his family and has been for the 12 years or so.

Feucht, whose family owns JCM Livestock, said he enjoys the experience of being around livestock as they grow and develop but also likes to see his kids learn more from working with livestock.

"It just takes time and effort," Feucht said. "You get to see the fruits of your labors once get into the show.

Suzie Schertz and Kelly Harms, leaders with the Eastside Producers 4-H Club in El Paso, said they have over 50 active members and have been meeting on a monthly basis this year to educate kids on what is going on throughout the county while incorporating workshops and other projects to get them interested.

"We range all the way from the goat show to food nutrition projects," Schertz said. "We have a real mixture of interests and projects in our club."

Schertz said 4-H ultimately helps kids with public speaking skills and their ability to interact with others especially since after the time lost from the pandemic.

"Most of the judging here is interview-based and we have members sit down and have a conversation, make eye contact, talk about what they've done, what they've learner and what they would continue progress in with that project," Schertz said. "We're rebuilding a lot of those life skills."

Her daughter Jaycie Shertz, 22, co-superintendent in the beef committee, said she started in 4-H when her brother was getting into shows and started raising goats, chickens and bunnies before eventually working with cattle.

Due to some generational changes in the industry, Jaycie Shertz said the fair was looking for somebody to help; after the opportunities she received as a child, she wanted to give back.

"You get to come back ever year and see how everybody's kids have grown and see what people are doing," Jaycie Shertz said. "It's kind of like a family reunion."

To learn more about the Woodford County 4-H Fair visit facebook.com/WoodfordCounty4H.

