NORMAL — Sheree Reneé Thomas first learned about the literary journal Obsidian as a kid by finding it on the shelves of the Memphis Public Library, next to other Black-focused publications.

Now she is the associate editor of the publishing platform, now called Obsidian: Literature and Arts in the African Diaspora. Thomas focuses on the fiction published by Obsidian.

“It’s a very living, vibrant thing and that’s what I love about it,” Thomas said.

She first got involved by submitting some of her work to the publication while it was still under the leadership of founder Alvin Aubert. Aubert sent Thomas personalized rejection letters before she was later accepted, and that generosity stuck with her.

She would go on to become a contributing editor for the publication and then associate editor, working with current editor Duriel E. Harris.

Harris brought Obsidian to Illinois State University in 2014 as part of the Publications Unit.

Supporting the work

Two recent grants to the publishing platform will help it keep operating, including paying staff and contributors, Harris said. The grants are $50,000 from the Poetry Foundation and $40,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts.

"We've been winning some grants for a while now, and that's been really good because we need that kind of support to continue to do the work that we do," Harris said.

Obsidian is proud of the awards, Harris said, and committed to continuing the hard work that led to them.

Obsidian is committed to highlighting voices from across the African diaspora, not just Black writers in the Midwest or U.S., Harris said.

“We are not just a regional publication, and we are not just a national publication, we are international,” she said.

The platform also has a focus on publishing art across genres and mediums. Works it publishes include fiction, creative nonfiction, scholarly articles, drama, visual arts and digital arts such as spoken word, all available at obsidianlit.org. That is why it has shifted to considering itself a publishing platform rather than singularly a journal, editors said.

All of that, with its focus on artists from the African diaspora, makes it unique, Thomas said. Few publications focus on Black writers, few publications focus on international writers and few literary magazines are peer reviewed, but Obsidian is all of those, she said.

Building community

Obsidian has expanded its community involvement as well, especially over the course of the pandemic, Harris said. Technologies that became more common during the pandemic, such as web streams, have helped Obsidian with its new programs.

Covering a variety of genres from an array of authors from around the world is necessary to capture the work happening in the African diaspora, Thomas said.

“Blackness isn’t anything that is monolithic,” she said.

Having Black-focused publications is important, Harris said. Obsidian hopes to tell about the full diversity of the African diaspora, which largely consists of the descendants of enslaved people.

“These kinds of spaces are sacred and they are necessary,” said Obsidian contributor Sheree L. Greer.

Harris agreed that these sorts of spaces, and the community of support that they build, are necessary in the face of bigotry. That cannot happen without support from the wider community, such as the Poetry Foundation and other literary organizations and spaces.

"There's this joy that people have had to work to cultivate in these spaces of terror, and we can all learn from that in so many, multiple ways, so that we don't give ourselves over to the terror," Harris said.

One of the virtual programs, Obsidian Voices, gives contributors a chance to share the work they have published in Obsidian, Harris said. There is also O|Sessions, which offers master classes led by contributors and friends of the publishing platform.

Those allow participants to learn about the craft but also to connect with the broader community of artists and writers in the African diaspora, said contributor Jassmine Parks.

Greer first learned about the journal when she saw its table at a book fair at a conference. She was drawn in by the visuals of the journal, and ended up talking with Thomas and buying several issues.

Obsidian is a community beyond just a publishing platform, Greer said. After submitting her piece, she participated in an online panel event.

“Not only was it a reading, it was also a conversation,” she said. “(…) It felt like so much more than, ‘Oh, I’ve got a story in this journal.’”

Parks is one artist whose work has started crossing mediums, in part thanks to Obsidian. She's a slam and performance poet, and has started shifting some of her work from the stage to the page. Obsidian accepted her first written poetry to be published.

“First and foremost, it was very affirming,” Parks said. “(…) I felt very nourished through the experience.”

Working with Obsidian helped her overcome imposter syndrome and fear of being rejected from publications.

Since being accepted, she has continued to submit her written work to other publications, most of which are focused on Black voices. Her work focuses on healing, Parks said, and that includes a lot of work in intersectionality, about her experiences with Blackness, woman-ness and queerness. Publications that focus on that, like Obsidian, give her a chance to access guidance and mentorship.

“I like to examine and challenge systems of trauma,” Parks said. “(…) If anything, I like to shake up or rattle the status quo in any way possible. And I think the best way possible is to usher in healing into those spaces.”

Other editors and contributors to the publishing platform also felt that Obsidian helps to promote work that pushes boundaries, and that in turn its focus on community helps them to push their own art.

“I feel like it’s really being in tune and committed to really pushing the limits of our imagination, not just as artists but as people in a community,” Greer said.

