NORMAL — The inaugural dean of the College of Engineering at Illinois State University says the school's focus on creating a more diverse, representative engineering workforce was a big part of what drew him to the position.

"With respect for diversifying the profession, nationally only about 14% of engineering graduates come from underrepresented groups. And in the Midwest that's even lower, it's closer to 10%. One of my goals is to make a real impact in that, and I know we're going to make the goal when I see other universities come to us," said Thomas Keyser, whose hiring was announced Jan. 13.

Keyser starts at ISU April 1. From there, he will be working to build up the program to get it ready for students in fall 2025.

He called it a “once-in-a-career” opportunity to be part of starting the new college.

"Now it's just a matter of implementing, getting the curriculum, recruiting students, retaining students, supporting students, getting the right faculty in place, and of course we have to build a building to support all that. To me, it's just an exciting challenge,” Keyser said.

Keyser is currently dean of the College of Engineering, Technology and Management at Oregon Institute of Technology. He has previously held positions at Western New England University, Ohio University, University of Southern Colorado, Clemson University and McDonnell Douglas Space Systems. He holds degrees from New Mexico State University, Colorado State University and Clemson.

Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Aondover Tarhule said he was certain Keyser was the right person to start building the college.

"Quite frankly, we felt very confident during the interviews that Tom was the person to do it," Tarhule said, "and that was not just my feeling, it was the feeling across all of the multiple constituents that he met with."

Ramping up

Keyser praised Tarhule for all the work he and others have done to bring the college to ISU. Tarhule, in turn, said many people have put a lot of work into the project, all the way back to 2016, and there is plenty of work ahead.

"There's a lot more work ahead and we were really looking for someone who would understand the vision and has an interest and a passion of what this represents," Tarhule said.

Over coming months, the college will see three main next steps, Tarhule said. In personnel, the college will be looking for the two chairs for the engineering departments, one in electrical engineering and one in mechanical engineering. Tarhule and Keyser hope to have those decisions made by mid-April. Administrative staff will join over the summer and Tarhule expects the department could have five to seven employees by the fall.

The curriculum is under review of the university curriculum committee. It will next go to the Academic Senate, then the ISU Board of Trustees and then the Illinois Board of Higher Education, hopefully sometime this summer, Tarhule said.

The college is able to move forward on curriculum without having hired faculty due to the regimented nature of the subject and accreditation, Tarhule said.

"Fortunately, engineering is a program that is fairly regimented, actually highly regimented, it's all guided by ABET (Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology) accreditation so the guidelines are very clear," he said.

However, the exact content of the courses and the teaching methods are still to be determined, Keyser said. That is something he plans to work closely with faculty on developing.

The third component is renovating the John Green building, Tarhule said. The building is on the north side of campus near Main and Gregory streets.

The 80,000-square-foot space is mostly used as a warehouse, but the university needs to find an additional property to purchase or lease to move those operations from John Green. That will require board action. Right now, Tarhule expects construction on John Green to start in July 2024.

Setting goals

In his first months, Keyser plans to work on building connections, with both internal partners at ISU and with external industry partners.

“I need to be outward facing, make some industry contacts,” he said.

The college has received letters of support from various area businesses, including Farnsworth Group, Rivian and State Farm, which were included in materials ISU provided to the Illinois Board of Higher Education.

Keyser sees the dean position as a chance to build on his work at previous institutions to encourage more people from historically marginalized backgrounds to enter engineering. At other institutions he has worked on programs to increase enrollment and improve outcomes for Black, Hispanic and Native American students, he said.

Both Keyser and Tarhule want the college to become a model for other colleges across the country in creating a more diverse engineering workforce, but say that ties in to a few other goals as well. Those include helping create a workforce for growing industry in the region, Tarhule said.

"I think we have an opportunity here to help keep Illinois students in Illinois and also contribute to workforce development of the region,” he said.

He also hopes to see improved graduation rates for all engineering students, who historically have often changed programs or dropped out, with graduation rates behind the rest of their peers, he said.

"The other goal that we have set is that our engineering students should graduate at the same rate as the general ISU student body," Tarhule said.

The college now exists on paper, with Keyser being its first hire, Tarhule said. But for Keyser, the real start of the college will come in fall 2025.

“In my mind it exists when we get the first student in the door and the first class begins,” he said.

Colleges where graduates have the most student debt Where college graduates have accrued the most debt #35. Dillard University, Louisiana (tie) #35. Methodist College, Illinois (tie) #34. Amridge University, Alabama #33. Morris College, South Carolina #32. Shaw University, North Carolina #31. Ashford University, California #30. Tougaloo College, Mississippi #29. University of Phoenix-Arizona, Arizona #28. Aviation Institute of Maintenance-Manassas, Virginia #27. American InterContinental University-Atlanta, Georgia #26. Livingstone College, North Carolina #25. Laurus College, California #24. Newschool of Architecture and Design, California #23. Miles College, Alabama #22. Peirce College, Pennsylvania #21. Humphreys University-Stockton and Modesto Campuses, California #20. Lane College, Tennessee #19. West Coast University-Miami, Florida #18. Stratford University, Virginia #17. Southern California Institute of Architecture, California #16. Benedict College, South Carolina #15. Allen University, South Carolina #14. Nazarene Bible College, Colorado #13. Grambling State University, Louisiana #12. Provo College, Utah #11. American University of Health Sciences, California #10. Boston Architectural College, Massachusetts #9. Strayer University-District of Columbia, Washington D.C. #8. Everglades University-Orlando, Florida #7. Martin University, Indiana #6. Eagle Gate College-Layton, Utah #5. Platt College-Aurora, Colorado #4. American Baptist College, Tennessee #3. Huntsville Bible College, Alabama #2. Design Institute of San Diego, California #1. The North Coast College, Ohio