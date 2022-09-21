What's in Heartland College's $37 million operating budget

NORMAL — Heartland Community College’s board has approved an operating budget of $37.3 million, which covers the district's education and operational expenses, as part of a $100 million overall budget. Both are roughly equal to last year’s budget amount.

Heartland’s Board of Trustees passed the budget during its regular meeting on Tuesday. The budget was largely the same as was presented as a tentative budget at the board's June meeting.

One notable difference was an increase in the utilities budget, said Vice President for Finance and Administration Letisha Trepac.

“We chose to budget more in utilities because of the rising energy costs we’re seeing,” she said.

The planned expenditures of $1.4 million for utilities is a 54.5% increase from the 2022 budget, board documents say.

The operating budget covers the college’s day-to-day expenses. It includes the education fund, which covers items like professor salaries and learning equipment, and the unrestricted operations and maintenance fund, which covers physical needs on campus. The other funds cover things like insurance, bond and interest payments and annual audits.

Of the education and operations and maintenance funds, about 82%, or $32 million, comes from local property taxes and tuition and fees. The FY23 budget includes $3.6 million in state support. Other revenue sources are expected to bring in $1.3 million, and there is an anticipated $2 million transfer into the operations and maintenance fund.

The operating funds are overall expected to have a slight surplus of around $820,000. While the FY22 audit is not yet complete, preliminary results, which officials do not anticipate significantly changing, show a $1.2 million surplus.

Board member Becky Ropp said she was glad to see a balanced budget and that she appreciated the effort that Trepac and other college staff put into making financials work. In past years, uncertainties about revenue sources, such as state funding, have prevented a balanced budget.

“Even in years where we haven’t passed balanced budget, actual (spending and revenue) has typically come through (balanced), and I know that takes a lot of work and a really big team,” Ropp said.

Revenue is expected to increase based on various factors, including higher tuition rates, an anticipated rise of 3.7% in total equalized assessed value on property in the community college district and increased state funding as higher education appropriations rose 5% in Illinois’ FY23 budget.

The board has set a goal of keeping the tax rate flat at $0.58 per $100 assessed value, and this budget utilizes that rate. However, local tax revenue has risen over the years as property values have gone up, Trepac said.

“The reason we’re getting more revenue from taxes is not because of our tax rate; it’s because our equalized assessed value is going up,” she said.

Expenses for major building projects are covered in a separate restricted operations and maintenance fund. For FY23, expenditures include $17.25 million for the new agriculture complex as well as $9.2 million for facilities master plan projects.

Esports

The board also heard about the college’s esports program. Esports is short for "electronic sports," a form of competitive video gaming that has grown in popularity in recent years.

The Heartland team has grown quickly since its start in 2020, said its coach, Jarrod Rackauskas. He looks forward to further expansion.

He brought two of the team members, Luke Sherman and Jonathan Edmonson to the meeting. Both are graduates from Normal West High School.

“In my opinion, we have the fastest-growing collegiate esports program in the state,” Sherman said.