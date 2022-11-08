What to know about the Unit 5 referendum

NORMAL — A referendum on the ballot for McLean County Unit 5 could lead to millions in funding toward schools, supporters say, but others worry about ongoing management and control of funds going forward.

Unit 5 has been using working cash bonds to cover structural deficits for years. The district has issued enough bonds to cover the deficit for a few years, but staff members warn that the deficit is expected to continue growing, reaching more than $20 million a year by the 2025-26 school year.

The referendum asks voters to increase the education fund maximum rate from $2.72 to $3.60 per $100 equalized assessed value (EAV), which is one-third of the properties' fair market value. The education fund is just part of the district’s overall tax rate, which is at $5.61 per $100 EAV.

District staff have created a plan that they say would lead to lower taxes in the long run if the referendum is passed. The plan hinges on the fact that the district is currently levying $1.58 per $100 EAV to cover bonds and interest on building bonds and working cash. The current debt and interest is expected to be paid off by the 2026 levy, lowering the tax rate in that fund to $0 and thereby lowering the overall tax rate, unless other debt is issued.

Planning out

If the referendum passes, the district has proposed waiting to increase the education fund rate until levy year 2024, when debt amounting to $1 of the bonds and interest levy will be paid off. The increase of 88 cents in the education fund and decrease of $1 in the debt fund would lead to a 12-cent decrease in the overall rate, district staff said. Decreases the next two years would further reduce the overall rate to $4.91 per $100 EAV, according to the plan.

However, nothing in the referendum would legally prevent the board from increasing the rate earlier, though district staff have said they do not anticipate needing to do so.

District officials cannot advocate either way on the question, but a citizens group, Yes for Unit 5, has formed to support the referendum. The McLean County GOP is encouraging a no vote, while the McLean County Democrats have endorsed a yes vote.

Despite both local parties weighing in, Yes for Unit 5 spokesman Patrick Mainieri said it is not a partisan issue. He is a former teacher and has a daughter who will attend Unit 5 schools.

The plan laid out by the district would result in a reduction of about $420 in taxes on a property worth $180,000, Mainieri said. However, depending on how property values change, property owners might not actually feel that dollar change.

On its own, the 88-cent change amounts to $528 on a property valued at $180,000.

During an informational session this week, Superintendent Kristen Weikle said the predictions include the end of Rivian’s tax abatement agreement next year, which is predicted to lead to an additional $750,000 per year for the district. The predictions also include the end of the uptown Normal tax increment financing district and expected increases in property values.

The district's education fund rate has not reflected changes in the district, Weikle said. While enrollment in Unit 5 schools has about doubled since the early 2000s, the education fund rate has only increased by 10 cents, after a 2008 referendum.

Support and opposition

McLean County GOP Chairman Connie Beard is not convinced the plan will work. The current school board has not shown itself able to properly manage finances, she said.

“The concern that we have is the track record of the current board managing funds has not been good,” she said.

Part of that includes accepting unfunded mandates from the state, Beard said. Some of these include changes that Beard said are widely opposed by parents.

“They have not been listening to parental concerns,” she said.

A former teacher herself, Beard recognizes the importance of education, but said too much of teachers’ time is being taken up by responsibilities and administrative oversight beyond teaching core subjects like reading, writing, math and history.

“I would say there’s a lot of improvement that needs to be done to help teachers do the work I know they want to do,” she said.

Proponents of the referendum say using the education fund levy rather than bonds and interest is a better use of resources. The working cash bonds have high interest rates, Mainieri said, and are issued without taxpayer input.

“I want my tax dollar that I pay to them to go immediately to the kids,” Mainieri said. “(…) I don’t want my money to go to paying interest.”

The McLean County GOP is also concerned about the timing of the referendum, which comes during a period of historic inflation for the country, Beard said.

“It’s time for a bit of belt-tightening, making do with what we have. We all have to do it, and Unit 5 should, too,” a press release sent by the party earlier this month said.

Mainieri disagrees, saying the district has already cut as much as it can without drastically impacting the quality of education.

“Personally, I think Unit 5 has done an incredible job tightening the belt, cutting the fat, especially on the admin side,” he said.

The 2022 Illinois Report Card showed Unit 5 has the third highest number of students per administrator in the county, at 207 students per administrator. The statewide rate is 147 students per administrator.

Mainieri pointed to the March board meeting that lasted over seven hours, where more than 60 members of the public spoke in support of the music program for fifth grade students. In the end, the district ended up cutting around $2 million in costs by eliminating around 30 teacher and administrative positions and the eighth grade foreign language program, but kept the fifth grade music program.

Further cuts could include other positions, Weikle said during the informational session this week. The education fund largely pays for personnel, meaning that would be a likely place where cuts would be made.

Other possibilities for further cuts include reducing extracurricular activities or classes such as physical education, where the district is exceeding state requirements. Those cuts would also lead to lost plan time for teachers, which would then result in shorter school days to meet contractual plan time requirements. Closing entire school buildings could also be considered.

Mainieri worries not passing the referendum will lead to a lower quality of education for his daughter.

“I want her to have the same opportunities that the students before her had,” he said.

An FAQ, video presentation and slide show prepared by the district can be found on the Unit 5 website at www.unit5.org/domain/3810.

Early voting has started for the Nov. 8 election. Information on voting can be found at the McLean County website at mcleancountyil.gov/1226/Election and at the Bloomington Election Commission website at bloomingtoneleectionsil.gov.