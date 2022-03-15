What to know about Illinois State University's new College of Engineering

NORMAL — The Illinois Board of Higher Education has approved Illinois State University's proposed College of Engineering.

The new college has been in the works since 2016, with the ISU board approving sending the proposal to IBHE last May.

The board heard from ISU President Terri Goss Kinzy at its regular meeting on Tuesday. In introducing Kinzy, IBHE Executive Deputy Director Stephanie Bernoteit said that the application for the college had been completed under the new "Thriving Illinois" IBHE strategic plan, giving it a focus on how the college would address equity.

When will students start at the college?

Students are at least two years out under the plan Kinzy laid out to the Illinois Board of Higher Education. The time before that will be spent hiring administrators, faculty and staff and getting spaces ready. A press release from Governor J.B. Priztker said the goal is for students to start in the fall of 2025.

What will be offered?

ISU has laid out plans for three programs: general engineering, electrical engineering and mechanical engineering. The college will have two departments: a Department of Electrical Engineering and a Department of Mechanical Engineering. In her presentation, Kinzy indicated the university is planning to offer Bachelor of Science degrees in each of the three programs. There is not a graduate school planned for the college as of this time.

How many students are expected to enroll?

Initial enrollment is expected to be around 130 students, growing to 520 students by the fourth year of operation.

How many people will work at the college?

IBHE documents say around 40 people will be employed at the college when it reaches its full size. That includes 21 tenure track faculty positions. ISU also plans to create six new tenure track positions in other departments that are expected to have significant cross-over with engineering, like math and physics, to accommodate the extra students.

What is the reasoning behind adding the college?

ISU has said it is hoping to fill a need for an engineering college for students who want to stay in Illinois but who may not get into or fit at other Illinois universities. IBHE documents say that there is a clear, and increasing, need to engineers in the area and ISU hopes to help address that, as well as improving representation within the field.

What will make it different than other engineering schools?

In the IBHE documents, ISU focused on creating the college with a clear commitment to equity. Its enrollment goals include having 30% to 35% students of color and more than the national average of 22% women.

IBHE members highlighted this as a real world implementation of the board's statewide strategic plan: "A Thriving Illinois."

"What we have here is an example of how social institutions are supposed to work (by basing their work of shared values)," board member Kenneth Shaw said.

How does ISU hope to do this?

In her presentation, Kinzy highlighted purposeful recruitment efforts, as well as wrap-around supports to keep students engaged and enrolled. That includes spending on recruiting underrepresented groups, as well as scholarship opportunities. The curriculum as well is meant to help student succeed, including starting in engineering courses their first year.

"We want students to walk in on their first day and think of themselves as engineers," Kinzy said.

There will also be an equity focus in hiring faculty and staff. The goal ties into a university-wide initiative to dedicate $4.5 million over five years to recruiting more faculty and staff from historically marginalized backgrounds.

What are the costs involved?

IBHE documents estimate the cost to renovate the John Green building near Gregory and Main and other initial capital costs at around $44 million. An estimated $5 million to $8 million could be needed to renovate spaces around campus for operations displaced by the John Green building changes. There is another $1.2 million in costs expected before students arrive as well.

In a press release after the vote, ISU said it would need to seek some additional approvals from the Board of Trustees as implementation gets going, including specific of financing.

What will be the impact on ISU’s finances long term?

ISU estimates the net contribution of the college will be $1.7 million a year, before any debt service is taken into account.

