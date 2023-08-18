BLOOMINGTON — Students will notice more space and accommodations at Illinois Wesleyan University's largest residence hall as they return to campus this fall.

"This is part of our campus master planning process that we've been trying to make happen for a few years now, and this is just the first bit that we're able to reveal to the public," said Kyle Griffith, director of residential life at IWU. "We're really excited for this space, and then also what we'll be able to do in these next few phases over the course of the next few summers."

Renovations to Munsell Hall are now complete and feature an array of modern appliances and updates to provide students with a welcoming and productive environment.

Being the largest dormitory on campus, Munsell houses 195 beds of about 1,200 of the university's total residential capacity, and is a coed dorm with males and females split among the seven floors, Griffith said.

The project, which began earlier this summer, includes renovations to the bathrooms on each floor; a refreshed look and feel throughout the hallways, stairwells and rooms, with more lighting, new carpet, and Titan green on the walls; and new windows to let in more natural light. Other upgrades were made to mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire protection services.

The first floor has a new security system for each entrance to the building; a kitchen area in place of the former mailroom, with updated appliances and tile flooring; and study rooms and other open spaces for students to relax or work on assignments.

Griffith said the board of trustees authorized up to $16.5 million for this project, along with renovations to Ferguson Hall, which will begin next summer.

"I'll say that I'm really excited to see what our students are capable of doing with this new space," Griffith said. "We're pretty proud of all our student leaders who are doing amazing programming making this place feel like home, giving students a sense of belonging when they get here."

While a small number of students have returned to campus, most will arrive beginning Aug. 23, with the first day of class set for Aug. 28.

"Over time, our student needs have changed," Griffith said. "It's really a special space; we're looking forward to seeing how students are actually going to use it when they all move in."

Resident Adviser Amanda Balaba, 21, said after living in Gulick Hall her freshman year and Ferguson Hall her sophomore year, she appreciates the larger windows in each room at Munsell, along with the larger study and lounge areas.

Balaba, an international student from the Philippines, said she hopes incoming and returning students will feel like they're in a community where they can connect with each other.

"Since it's a smaller school, I feel like I get to know each and every person," said Balaba, a junior accounting major who is minoring in both data and political sciences. "If I would have chosen another school, I don't think I would have gotten the same opportunities."

Devyn Kennedy, 20, said the interior design and theme used throughout the hallways and in the first-floor lobby create a move vibrant space and home-like feeling, especially with the study rooms and lounge areas.

Another improvement are the bathrooms, which have been changed over from communal to single user bathrooms and showers, giving residents more privacy, Kennedy said.

Kennedy, from Earlville, said the university feels like a second home and has been very accommodating to him as he switched over to a nursing major.

"Wherever you're from, whatever background you have, Wesleyan wants to make sure this is your second home, which I appreciate," Kennedy said.

Photos: Media football day at Illinois Wesleyan University