Wesleyan plans annual holiday celebration

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Wesleyan University's annual "Light the Night: A Multicultural Celebration of the Season of Light" is planned 6-8 p.m. Thursday in Evelyn Chapel at 1301 N. Park St.
The event uses the symbol of light to connect the various holidays that come around the winter solstice, when the days are the shortest in the Northern Hemisphere.
It is sponsored by the Office of Multifaith Engagement, led by University Chaplain Walt Wiltschek.
Student organizations involved this year include Silence Interrupted, Pagan Student Association, Touch of Class, South Asian Student Association, Black Student Union and Titan Catholic, a Tuesday press release from the University said. Jewish and Muslim student groups are also involved.
Wesleyan requires masks in campus buildings.
