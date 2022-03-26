Watch now: What's next for the Illinois State University College of Engineering?

NORMAL — A yearslong effort culminated this month in state approval for Illinois State University's new College of Engineering, but a long road remains before the anticipated opening to students in fall 2025.

Launching a new college is a major undertaking for any university — and a rare one. The last time ISU added a new college was in 1999, when it bought Mennonite College of Nursing, said Aondover Tarhule, provost and vice president for academic affairs. Before that, the last addition was the College of Business more than 50 years ago.

“I think it was one of the attractive things (when I interviewed for this job), was the chance to be a part of something that honestly does not happen that often,” said ISU President Terri Goss Kinzy, who started July 1.

The Illinois Board of Higher Education gave its approval to the new college on March 15. Among the next steps needed: approval from the university's board of trustees, which has meetings scheduled for May and July. The board gave the go-ahead for the university to apply for the new college last May, but will now have to sign off on the college itself.

“We have a board of trustees that will formally endorse this as a new academic endeavor. How exactly that is going to work, we’re working out, because it’s been a long time since the university has done that,” Kinzy said.

The addition of the college will bring three new bachelor's degrees to the university: general engineering, mechanical engineering and electrical engineering. It will also set off a ripple effect of other changes, from housing and faculty to class offerings.

Campuswide changes

Creating the new curricula will require several votes, including curriculum committees, the Academic Senate, the board of trustees and then, once again, the Illinois Board of Higher Education. A dean also must be hired before the development can begin, Tarhule said.

The goal is steady enrollment of 520 students, which would make the college the smallest at the university, but that could grow in the the future, officials said.

Adding that many students will require other changes. Engineering students may need additional courses to be offered in other departments, such as higher-level math courses, Kinzy said. Officials plan to hire additional faculty in other departments to accommodate the increased need.

Housing will be another area to examine, as all freshmen and sophomores are required to live on campus. The new college plan includes living-learning communities, which are residence halls, floors or areas where students from the same academic programs live. It is not clear where those engineering communities would be located.

The university has already marked the John Green Building near North Main Street and Gregory Street as the future site of the College of Engineering. The building was previously used for food service operations but was largely replaced by the renovated Watterson Commons. Kinzy said it should not be difficult to move the remaining operations there to other places.

An exact cost of the needed renovations is not known yet, Kinzy said. It may be a while before they are completed, too, as the first couple years of teaching mostly will be done in the classroom and in other departments.

“We don’t have to have the entire building ready to go on day one,” Kinzy said.

The initial funds will be coming from university reserves, Tarhule said. Once students start enrolling, however, the university's modeling says the tuition revenue will cover the added expenses of the college and other outside impacts.

There will also be research grants coming in to the college’s faculty, Kinzy said. She expects that will include not just collaboration with other faculty members but also collaboration with industry.

A new type of engineering school

All planning centers on making ISU stand out from the state's other engineering colleges, Tarhule said. “We’re coming late to the game, so we are very aware that we have to do something different that makes us attract students.”

That includes making sure students graduate with enough practical experience to enter jobs after graduation without additional training. It also means recruiting a more diverse set of students than is common in other engineering programs.

Women, for instance, made up just 22% of engineering bachelor’s degrees in the United States in 2018, according to a report for the American Society for Engineering Education. The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign granted the largest number of engineering bachelor’s degrees in the country in 2018, but was below the average in the percentage that went to women, Black students and Hispanic students.

“We need to get more people to see themselves as engineers,” Kinzy said.

Those disparities then translate into the workforce and faculty, Tarhule said. “What does that tell you? Something is wrong, this profession is not serving everyone equally,” he said.

Having a “blank slate” gives the university a unique chance to make that happen, Tarhule said. The college will be founded with retention-improving practices like having space for student groups and diverse faculty hiring practices in place, he and Kinzy said.

“We want to make this a new type of engineering college for the 21st century and beyond,” he said.

Tarhule recently announced a plan to dedicate $4.5 million to an expanded Faculty Diversity Enhancement Program, which is meant to provide funding to departments and individual faculty members to improve recruitment and retention. That effort, too, is part of a nationwide trend, and will be a focus for the College of Engineering as well.

Officials expect that bringing in more diverse faculty will improve student experience and retention. “Students are clamoring; they want to be able to see themselves in (faculty and staff),” he said.

The combination of the racial reckoning, pandemic and declining number of high school graduates means it is time for colleges and universities to adapt if they want to remain viable, Tarhule said.

“We really see the effort in all these areas as institutional transformation,” he said.

