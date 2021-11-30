Watch now: Wesleyan exhibit addresses deaths of Black women

For Hills, the project gave a chance to highlight injustices that did not always get as much attention as prominent police killings of Black men have received.
“There are so many women that are also being killed,” Hills said.
The exhibit includes photos of the women, along with their names and ages. The ages range from 7-year-old Aiyana Stanley-Jones to 92-year-old Kathryn Johnston and 93-year-old Pearlie Golden. All are part of Monáe’s song, which is 17 minutes long and came out in September. Hills said they first heard the song a couple weeks after it was released.
Monáe is donating proceeds from the song to the AAPF. When she released the song, she wrote in an Instagram post that the deaths of Black women and girls continue to not receive the attention they deserve.
The song and Hills’ exhibit include some women not in the report as well, because their deaths have happened since the report was published. That included Breonna Taylor, who was killed by police in Louisville during a raid at her apartment.
The state declined to prosecute the two officers who shot at Taylor, saying they were justified in using force as Taylor’s boyfriend shot at them as they entered the apartment. The suspect police were after did not live in the apartment and no drugs were found.
Taylor was one of the names and stories that stuck out to Hills. So did Sandra Bland’s. Bland died in custody in Waller County, Texas, in 2015, three days after being arrested during a traffic stop.
“I want to try to keep up with that story to see what was really going on,” said Hills, who became involved in activism during high school through Amnesty International.
The fact that Wesleyan has a student chapter of the organization was one of its draws, Hills said. They have been president of the student organization for two years and are also a vice president of Pride Alliance years and a chair in the Black Student Union.
The 61 women in the exhibit include some transwomen as well.
“I wanted to include transwomen as well because those people are forgotten as well,” Hills said.
Most of the women in the exhibit died in the last 20 years, but there are also women from the 1900s included. The list could be much longer if the song went back further, and that would only be including the cases that were reported and known about, Hills said.
“Wait until you see the cases that go unreported,” Hills said. “(…) This is nothing new.”
Key events in Wisconsin surrounding Rittenhouse shootings
Aug. 23, 2020
Aug. 24, 2020
Aug. 25, 2020
Aug. 26, 2020
Aug. 27, 2020
Aug. 31, 2020
Sept. 1, 2020
Sept. 3, 2020
Sept. 24, 2020
Sept. 25, 2020
Oct. 30, 2020
Nov. 2, 2020
Nov. 20, 2020
Jan. 5, 2021
Feb. 3, 2021
Nov. 1, 2021
Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood
Creating an education pathway for McLean County Unit 5 high school students has been a goal for Normal Community High School family and consumer sciences teacher Margherita DiVita since she started in the district 16 years ago.
With total property value in McLean County expected to increase, many area school districts are planning tax levies that keep tax rates flat or even plan a slight decrease. However, the dollar amount property owners pay may still rise due to increased assessed values.
Bloomington High School students had a chance to learn more about the Holocaust and intolerance more broadly during a visit this week by the Mobile Museum of Tolerance. The visit challenged students to think about ways they could oppose discrimination in their own lives.
Eureka College, Eastern Illinois University and Illinois State University are three of 24 colleges and universities that have volunteered to help the state create plans to better recruit and retain future teachers of color.
Illinois Wesleyan University senior Monischa Hills talks about the "Say Her Name" exhibit Hills made and put up in the Memorial Center. The project was inspired by Janell Monáe's song by the same name, released in September.
Illinois Wesleyan nursing student Monischa Hills talks about the exhibit they created called "Say Her Name" which highlights the stories of Black women killed by police or who died in custody. The display includes QR codes to online resources and a speaker to play the song the exhibit is named after.