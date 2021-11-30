Watch now: Wesleyan exhibit addresses deaths of Black women

BLOOMINGTON — When Illinois Wesleyan University senior Monischa Hills heard the song "Say Her Name (Hell You Talmbout)" by Janell Monáe, Hills wanted to bring the message of the song to Wesleyan’s campus in a visual way.

Hills, who goes by they/them pronouns, has created an exhibit of the names and photos of 61 Black women who were killed by police or died while in custody. The exhibit is on display in Wesleyan’s Memorial Center, near the dining commons. Hills also made an online version.

For Hills, the project gave a chance to highlight injustices that did not always get as much attention as prominent police killings of Black men have received.

“There are so many women that are also being killed,” Hills said.

The exhibit includes photos of the women, along with their names and ages. The ages range from 7-year-old Aiyana Stanley-Jones to 92-year-old Kathryn Johnston and 93-year-old Pearlie Golden. All are part of Monáe’s song, which is 17 minutes long and came out in September. Hills said they first heard the song a couple weeks after it was released.

Hills sometimes cropped the photo out of a larger group photo of the women, but purposefully stayed away from mug shots.

“I wanted to make sure that they were smiling in the picture,” Hills said.

Monáe’s song takes its name from the #SayHerName movement started by the African American Policy Forum in 2014, the group's website said. The think tank then published a report with specific stories of violence and killings in 2015.

Monáe is donating proceeds from the song to the AAPF. When she released the song, she wrote in an Instagram post that the deaths of Black women and girls continue to not receive the attention they deserve.

The song and Hills’ exhibit include some women not in the report as well, because their deaths have happened since the report was published. That included Breonna Taylor, who was killed by police in Louisville during a raid at her apartment.

The state declined to prosecute the two officers who shot at Taylor, saying they were justified in using force as Taylor’s boyfriend shot at them as they entered the apartment. The suspect police were after did not live in the apartment and no drugs were found.

Taylor was one of the names and stories that stuck out to Hills. So did Sandra Bland’s. Bland died in custody in Waller County, Texas, in 2015, three days after being arrested during a traffic stop.

“I want to try to keep up with that story to see what was really going on,” said Hills, who became involved in activism during high school through Amnesty International.

The fact that Wesleyan has a student chapter of the organization was one of its draws, Hills said. They have been president of the student organization for two years and are also a vice president of Pride Alliance years and a chair in the Black Student Union.

The 61 women in the exhibit include some transwomen as well.

“I wanted to include transwomen as well because those people are forgotten as well,” Hills said.

Most of the women in the exhibit died in the last 20 years, but there are also women from the 1900s included. The list could be much longer if the song went back further, and that would only be including the cases that were reported and known about, Hills said.

“Wait until you see the cases that go unreported,” Hills said. “(…) This is nothing new.”

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.