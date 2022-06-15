Watch now: Unit 5 prepares for Phase 3 of community engagement on deficit

NORMAL — There is promising community support for McLean County Unit 5, says the consultant helping the Normal-based school district decide how to fix its deficit.

Ed Sullivan, founder and president of EOSullivan Consulting, spoke to the Unit 5 board Wednesday night. He presented the results of Phase 2 of the district’s four phase community engagement process, which will help it decide how to address the deficit in its education fund.

Phase 2 involved receiving feedback on specific “menu” items, including both the cost of overcoming negative effects if the deficit is not fixed and potential opportunities that increasing funding could bring. The district would not move onto the enhancements until all of the negative impacts are mitigated.

“We know there are certain things that have to take place to right the ship, if you will, and those are the negative impacts,” Sullivan said. “But, if the community decided, or if there were additional resources, what do you think are the items you’d like to see happen going forward?”

Over Phase 1 and Phase 2, the consultants have received more than 1,000 responses, he said. During Phase 2, that included more than 200 responses from a community committee and public engagement sessions and more then 530 from a phone survey.

The phone survey is considered “intuitive” data, Sullivan said. The people answering the survey did not have as much information as those at the public engagement sessions or on the community committee.

In the phone survey, just 19% of respondents preferred adding no additional funding. Further, 72% had favorable opinions about the district. The 534 phone responses were also the largest sample Sullivan has ever seen, giving a margin of error in the results of 4.2%.

The phone survey also showed majorities of respondents supporting a minimal funding increase to mitigate most of the negative impacts and a higher base funding level to mitigate all of them. A plurality favored the base funding level as their top preference.

The firm estimates the minimal funding at around $11 million more a year and the base funding at $13 million more a year.

The community committee and public engagement sessions ranked a “medium” funding level, estimated at about $17 million more a year, higher than the general public did.

Among the phone survey respondents, community committee and public engagement respondents, decreasing staff and increasing class sizes were the two negatives they least wanted to see. Among potential opportunities, lowering class sizes and increasing student resources and supports were in the top three for all three groups.

For the public engagement group and the phone survey group, improving school safety and security was also in the top three. Board Secretary Kelly Pyle asked Sullivan if that might be related to the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, the same day as the last community engagement session and while the phone survey was taking place.

“There’s no doubt that sometimes you’re going to get some results that are reflective of what’s happening in society,” Sullivan said.

He said that in Phase 3 the firm plans to present the district with three more fleshed out plans, building from the options presented in Phase 2. Those three plans are expected to roughly correspond with the minimum, base and medium funding levels.

In its action items, the board passed an amended budget for the fiscal year that ends on June 30. Passing an amended budget to reflect changes during the year is standard practice for the district.

The tentative amended budget was presented to the board at the May 25 meeting. The amended budget reduced working cash transfer to the education fund from $12.5 million to $11 million and reduced the deficit in the transportation fund from $3.26 million to $1.27 million.

The board also gave its approval to a standardized incentive program for the Bloomington-Normal area enterprise zone administered by the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council.

Kristal Shelvin, the director of diversity, equity and inclusion, and members of the District Equity Leadership Team gave an update on the equity action plan one year into implementation. That included presenting a board equity statement developed with the Board of Education which formalizes the board’s commitment to “dismantling systemic barriers to learning and educational success for every student.”

The board approved the statement as part of the consent agenda.

Board member Kentrica Coleman applauded the work the staff has done so far in improving equity, diversity and inclusion at the district. There is still work to be done, she said, but it is also important to take a moment and acknowledge the work that has happened.

“This says a lot about how committed we are as a district to changing the culture, to improving the culture, to improving the student experience, to improving the staff experience, to improving the family experience,” Coleman said. “This says a lot, and that’s why I said ‘Wow.’ I know we have a long way to go, but I think we have to stop, pause and celebrate where we are and how far we’ve come.”

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

