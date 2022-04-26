Watch now: Unit 5 parents, community surveyed on district's financial future

NORMAL — In phase one of fixing the financial woes at McLean County Unit 5, district administrators are asking for feedback.

“We’ll review all of the recommendations and feedback and that will help us in making a plan of some ideas and options to bring back to the community,” Superintendent Kristen Weikle said, following a community engagement meeting Monday night.

These meetings, of which Monday’s was the second of three, were brought on after Weikle’s administration recommended and the school board approved about $3.1 million in expense reductions and means of increasing revenue last month.

These cuts, which include 36 teacher positions and two administrative positions, were made in an effort to address the district’s $13 million structural deficit in the education fund that, without action, is expected to increase in the coming years. The education fund pays for most operating expenses.

At Monday’s meeting, Weikle spoke of Unit 5’s offerings that go beyond what is mandated by the state, “but that we do because we want to provide our students with a rich academic and extracurricular opportunity while they’re in K-12 schools.”

Coupled with those expanding offerings, significant financial hurdles in the last decade have dug the district into deficit while the board has not sought to raise the education fund tax rate since 2008.

Weikle said the district was affected by the housing market crash between 2008 and 2012, low equalized assessed value in recent years and a lack of state funding among other issues.

She also noted when the referendum was passed in 2008 to build new schools and additions to accommodate the growing student population, the tax rate increase was not sufficient to cover staffing for those expansions in the district.

The district is working to find a way out of the red with Ed Sullivan of Libertyville-based EOSullivan Consulting, who said his contract with Unit 5 includes a $60,000 consulting fee and $10,000 in survey costs.

Sullivan said he and the district are surveying the community during these meetings because they want a data-driven process that they can report to the board with the expectation to finish the four-phase process by August.

“They know what the problems are, but they really want a bottom-up approach; they want to know what you guys think,” he said to the community members gathered in the Kingsley Junior High School cafeteria. “That is the whole process of this collaboration.”

Among the parents who asked questions, Jade Lamar Hursey wanted to know if the administration was equipped to seek grants as a means of additional funding.

Weikle said the curriculum department is “always looking for outside grants,” but with a department of two people rather than a team, “they’re at maximum capacity.”

Lamar Hursey also asked how, given the expected cuts, the administration will ensure the district's Equity Action Plan will not be sacrificed and ensure the students most affected by shortcomings related to diversity, equity and inclusion aren’t suffering further because of these cuts. Other parents also mentioned the concern for this issue.

“Part of (the Equity Action Plan) is providing professional development to the staff, but at this moment in time, I would say everything that we’re doing, we’re going to have to prioritize what’s the PD that we will and can offer staff,” Weikle said. “Beyond next school year, I can’t speak to what the classes are that we’re going to offer, what the staffing levels will be, other than I know there’s a committed group of individuals who want to make things better for all of our students.”

Other parents and community members asked the district to work on more creative solutions and one compared the district’s approach to finances to a household approach with a need to “nickel and dime” to make it work.

Denise Bridges, a Unit 5 parent, asked Weikle where she wanted the district to be and whether these financial decisions would be made to maintain the district’s current attributes or “trying to raise the bar.”

“We have the lowest ed fund rate in our levy out of all of McLean County schools — out of all. Our ed fund rate has only increased by 10 cents since 1982-1983. That’s significant,” she said. “If our community values education, something has to change because we won’t be able to sustain what we’re doing.”

Following the meeting, Weikle said at this time, it’s too early to predict what action the district and the board will need to take to address the growing deficit, declining to say whether or not a referendum will be in order.

“I think this is part of the process in finding out what’s important to our community … and what’s not important,” she said. “And then, can we fund what they are identifying as priorities with our current funding levels? And if not, OK — what do you think we should reduce or what are ways that we can increase our revenue? So those are all questions that need to happen, really, simultaneously.”

Several board members and administrators were in attendance as well as the community.

Board President Amy Roser said after the meeting she was glad to see the community taking an interest in the district's finances.

"It’s great that we can have an opportunity to share our story and our message and really to gather that feedback from the community about what they want from their schools. What kind of schools do they want for McLean County?" she said. "It’s essential."

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

