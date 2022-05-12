Watch now: Unit 5 moves forward on community engagement plans

NORMAL — McLean County Unit 5 is preparing to enter phase two of deciding next steps to improve the district’s finances. The consultant hired for the community engagement process said that phase one showed strong community involvement in the process.

Three meetings held last month included more than 250 participants, with more than 150 filling out surveys after. The surveys showed clear trends, including support for further discussion on the increased financial support for the district, consultant Ed Sullivan of EOSullivan Consulting said during the Unit 5 board meeting on Wednesday.

The initial surveys showed 84% of people being open to possibly contributing more to the district.

“What I really like about this is that 60% are open to more funding right now,” Sullivan said. “(…)What I like to see here is the community has said they’re willing to invest.”

These surveys were just initial feedback and should not be treated like hard polling data, officials said. However, future phases do include more sophisticated surveys, which will be balanced to be sure to reflect the district across various demographic measures.

Other trends that emerged included a desire for small class sizes and a desire to support teachers, Sullivan said.

From here, phase two represents building a “menu” of options with continued public feedback, Sullivan said.

The district has planned three more community engagement meetings as part of phase two. Those meetings are scheduled for:

May 18 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Parkside Junior High School

May 23 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Normal Community High School

May 24 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to be held virtually

Registration is required for the last meeting as it is being done virtually. A link to register can be found on the Unit 5 website at www.unit5.org.

The board also held a first reading of several administrative policies. The changes are in response to state legislation, superintendent Kristen Weikle said. The policies changed include those covering sexual and health education. They were the subject of three public comments criticizing legislative changes.

Weikle emphasized that the district only teaches sex education in eighth and ninth grades as part of the health class curriculum. Parents can opt their children out of the content as well. The new legislation sets requirements for sex education at certain ages if it is being taught but Unit 5 only has sex education instruction in eighth and ninth grades, Weikle said.

“No student is forced to participate in this, parents do have the opportunity to opt our their student," she said.

This was a first reading of the policies and the board did not take action. A second reading and possible action is expected at the next board meeting, which is scheduled for May 25.

Also in the meeting but without action, Patrick Hoban, president of the Bloomington Normal Economic Development Council, presented on a uniform incentive package for the area’s Enterprise Zone. The agreement, which will be voted on at a later meeting, will help draw development by allowing businesses to have a better understanding of exactly what incentives will be available, Hoban said.

Within the consent agenda, the board okayed new committee assignments, a $450,000 five year contract with Republic for refuse and recycling pickup and bids for various custodial products.

The board also gave the okay to purchase 10 new buses. The district plans to pay $654,100 for the 10 new buses at $67,430 each with a total trade in value on the old busses of $20,200. The district extended its contract with First Student for one year at its last meeting, but plans to bid out the contract in the fall. Unit 5 owns the buses and then contracts out the operation.

