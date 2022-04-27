Watch now: Unit 5 extends First Student contract

NORMAL — McLean County Unit 5 will extend its contract with bus provider First Student for one year, but it plans to put the service out to bid in September.

The contract includes an increase of around 14% in most rates but also plans on decreased numbers of routes.

The Unit 5 board approved the contract Wednesday night, but questioned First Student General Manager Chris Coyle before doing so. Members' questions focused on issues like students not being where their parents expected them and buses arriving late at schools.

“The service that we’ve received to this point is not what we would have expected,” board member Alan Kalitzky said.

Delays in getting to school can have a detrimental effect on students, board members said.

“The students coming to school late; that is definitely a disruption to their day,” board member Kentrica Coleman said.

Hiring is the main way First Student intends to make sure students are not delayed because of combined routes, Coyle said. Avoiding combining routes will also help with keeping track of students.

Changes in management, including adding a senior location manager position, should also help address communication problems.

Some of the problems predate the pandemic, board member Amy Roser said. There was some improvement after some management changes.

“I think our Unit 5 families could have been more empathetic to the nationwide driver shortage if we didn’t have a history of challenges in delivering our students to school on time,” she said.

Last summer and the early school year saw worries about a lack of bus drivers, which was a problem districts faced across the country. First Student had hired 30 new drivers since January but lost more than 45. The company is paying wages at more than $20 an hour, a rate which no one would have seen coming three years ago, Coyle said. Even at those wages it can be a tough hiring market.

“We’ve got to sell why it’s important to be a school bus driver; it can’t just be cost, it can’t just be wages,” Coyle said.

The increased wages are part of why the contract rate has increased, Unit 5 Chief Financial Officer Marty Hickman told the board. The district pays various rates within the contract, such as for routes and for bus monitors.

For instance, a double route that goes to an elementary school and a secondary school will go from costing the district $248.75 a day to $284.11 a day. There are cost reductions for combined routes.

However, the overall cost will not end up going up by 14%, Hickman said. Part of the reason is that the district is planning on fewer routes next year, starting with 122 as opposed to 133 this year. The increase is around what other districts he talked to are seeing, generally between 10% and 15%.

Unit 5’s current agreement with First Student was approved in 2015 and was extended in 2018, 2020 and 2021.

Executive Director of Operations Joe Adelman told the board after eight years it was about time to put it out to bid again. However, factors like the continued impact of the pandemic and inflation led staff to decide this was not yet the year to put it out to bid.

“This is going to be an important year for you, next school year, for First Student,” board member Amy Roser said.

The bid process for student transportation puts an emphasis on service quality, not just lowest price, district attorney Curt Richardson told the board.

The board approved the extension unanimously.

The board set the official last day of school for most students as May 26. It will be a half day for K-12 students. Pre-K will end with a full day on May 25.

Barry Hitchens will be the next McLean County Unit 5 board president, joined by Vice President Stan Gozur and Secretary Kelly Pyle. Hitchens was board president prior to Roser's election in 2020.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.