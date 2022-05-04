Watch now: Unit 5 breaks ground on natural playground at Hoose Elementary

NORMAL — Work is ready to begin at Colene Hoose Elementary School for a natural playground, funded by a $5.1 million donation from former student Charlie Jobson.

Third-grade students joined Jobson and district officials Wednesday morning to break ground by planting trees. The project has been in the works for more than two years, Hoose Principal Adam Zbrozek said.

“This playground is for you and really for all the kids in this town (…) you can make your own magical place here and play how you want,” Jobson told the students.

A “Beaver Lodge” of logs for children to climb and play on is already in place. The plan is for other construction to start this week and wrap up by October.

Jobson, who works in hedge funds, got the idea for a natural playground while visiting Scandinavia. When he returned to the U.S. he thought it would be good to bring something like that to the area.

He drove by the elementary school, which he attended from third through sixth grades, and realized that the amount of land around Colene Hoose would make it the perfect place for the project, he told The Pantagraph. Jobson later attended Chiddix Junior High School and Normal Community High School.

“I’m just really excited about seeing the kids being engaged out here,” he said.

McLean County Unit 5 Superintendent Kristen Weikle said the project reminds her of her free-roaming childhood in the country, where she and her friends came up with games while playing along the creek or in fields. As the district looks for ways to solve a significant structural deficit, the project would not have been possible without Jobson's donation.

“I want to be clear, Unit 5 is not spending any money on this project,” Weikle said.

The students at Wednesday's ground-breaking were excited for the new playground. They made nature crowns after the plants were in the ground, using tape, paper and the natural materials around them. They stuck dandelions, leaves, twigs and grass to their crowns, then wore them as they played on the Beaver Lodge.

The school has around 430 students, Zbrozek said. The playground will bring a wide array of opportunities for them, including outdoor learning spaces and ways to learn about the natural world around them. He also hopes students benefit from the calming effects of being outdoors.

Board member Amy Roser said that as a former Hoose parent herself, she's excited by the opportunity the playground is bringing for students and other children in the community. It was hard to believe the news of the donation when the board learned about it, she said.

“It was so large and so generous, it seemed too good to be true,” she said.

The playground is designed by Danish landscape architect Helle Nebelong. Her website calls the project "America's greatest natural playground." It will include a labyrinth, a mound shaped like a snail, gardens, an amphitheater and outdoor learning and play areas.

Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds, based in Ontario, Canada, is managing the project. Husband and wife Adam and Jill Bienenstock were at the ground-breaking, with Jill leading the students in making their forest crowns.

The playground will be dedicated to Jobson’s parents, he said. Plans include a picture of them near the entrance.

“I hope you kids will think a little bit about them when you walk in,” he said.

