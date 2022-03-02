Watch now: Unit 5 board to vote on deficit plan next week

NORMAL — The McLean County Unit 5 board is expected to vote next week on changes to increase revenue and decrease expenses, including cutting 40 positions and reducing or ending some programs.

The lost positions would include 38 teaching positions and two administrative positions. Most of the losses would be through attrition, retirements and involuntary transfers, but some may be reductions in force.

“We’re talking about the potential of not having 38 educators in our classrooms next year, educators that we would have had in a normal year,” board member Alan Kalitzky said at a special board meeting Wednesday.

The board did not take action on the deficit Wednesday, but plans to take up an action item at its regular meeting next Wednesday.

Without action, the district’s structural deficit is estimated to be around $14 million in the next fiscal year and to continue increasing. The total across the next three fiscal years would be around $54 million. The deficit exists in the district’s education fund.

The board is issuing $46 million in working cash bonds to help reduce the deficit over the next few years, which is the most that could be done while keeping a flat tax rate.

On Wednesday, Superintendent Kristen Weikle presented a plan to increase revenue by around $1 million and reduce costs by around $2.2 million.

Further down the road the district may need to consider a referendum asking voters to allow the district to increase its education fund tax rate. The rate has increased by only 10 cents since 1983, Weikle said. The last increase was in 2008.

“Long-term, though, the district really needs to look for other ways we can increase revenue and decrease expenses that puts us in a position of more financial stability,” Weikle said.

Board Secretary Barry Hitchins sees the referendum as a necessary step.

“We will need a referendum at some point; we cannot keep our property tax rate for the ed fund at $2.72 (per $100 equalized assessed value) and be viable for the long-term,” he said.

Beyond the personnel reductions, proposed cuts also include fifth grade band and orchestra and eighth grade foreign language classes. All students doing the computer science associate degree program will attend Normal West High School, and there will be cuts to some elementary extracurriculars to save on pay for advisers.

Class sizes would also increase, to save on teaching positions. Classes in the high schools could be as large as 30 students under the plan, Weikle said.

The Unit Five Education Association is opposed to any reductions in teaching personnel, said Ben Matthews, local UniServ director at the Illinois Education Association.

He is worried the district is at a point where if they try to rehire some of these positions later, it may be challenging to find teachers to fill them.

The district and union have agreed on an involuntary transfer system that gives teachers as much input as the union believes is possible, Matthews said.

“It is better than those people not having a job,” he said.

UFEA further responded with a Facebook past after the meeting. In it, the union said it was opposed to any personnel or program cuts, and said students need more supports right now, not less.

The post lined up steps the union has taken to help address the deficit, including minimal raises and lobbying for state support.

Much of the district's financial support from the state since 2010 has been prorated to lower than what it should be, Weikle said at the meeting. It has amounted to around $19 million in lost revenue.

“$19 million in lost revenue, I’m going to say that again because that’s a lot of money, $19 million, that we’ll never see that we were entitled to,” Weikle said.

She attributed much of the deficit to those lost funds, along with rising costs of providing education without property tax revenue increasing at the same rate, and unsteady growth and declines in total equalized assessed value.

“The situation that we’re in, it is by no means due to a mismanagement of funds,” she said.

The $1 million in revenue would come in part through expanded Medicaid compensation. The district will also be receiving further American Rescue Plan funds.

Changing facility rental fees and registration, along with activity and sports game fees, would also add revenue, Weikle said.

The board knows it is in for a long, possibly painful process to get the district back on track to financial sustainability, members said during their reports at the end of the meeting. The working cash has helped put off any larger cuts, but is not a long-term solution, they said.

“(Without the working cash) those are substantial cuts that would impact education and devastate what this community knows as Unit 5 education. If we don’t want to do that, we aren’t doing that, but we need your help," board president Amy Roser said.

