Watch now: Unit 5 board sends tax rate hike to voters

NORMAL — Voters in the McLean County Unit 5 school district will decide in November on increasing the cap on the education fund tax rate.
A referendum will ask if voters want to raise the maximum rate by 88 cents for the district's education fund, which pays for the bulk of the schools' operating expenses. The current rate is $2.72 per $100 equalized assessed value, which would increase to $3.60 per $100 EAV if the referendum is passed.
Unit 5’s current overall tax rate for all funds is $5.61 per $100 EAV, yielding a school district tax bill of $3,366 for a home valued at $180,000. An 88-cent rate increase would add $528 to that bill, but Unit 5 officials say the net increase would be less because of retiring debt.
The board unanimously approved putting the resolution on the Nov. 8 ballot at its meeting Wednesday night.
Multiple board members noted the referendum gives the community the chance to have a direct say in how the district is financed.
“What we’re doing here is giving the community the opportunity to weigh in and make a decision about this,” board member Jeremy DeHaai said.
Board member Amy Roser referred to a March board meeting that ran more than seven hours in which around 70 people spoke during the public comment section against some of the proposed spending cuts.
“I remember a board meeting a couple months ago where this room was packed (…) those stories need to continue so if this is what our community wants, they can tell the board and tell the government that,” she said.
No one from the public asked to speak at Wednesday’s meeting.
The additional revenue would go to rectify a structural deficit in the education fund that the district has been addressing by issuing working cash bonds that are then paid off from another part of the property tax levy. That deficit is predicted to be around $10 million for this fiscal year and grow in future years.
The district also has identified several areas of possible improvement that came come from the added money, including decreasing class sizes, increasing student resources and improving safety and security.
The district had worked with consulting firm EOSullivan to hold community meetings and surveys to identify target areas.
The district staff is preparing a plan that would delay increasing the education fund rate until bonds are paid off, keeping the overall tax rate about even to where it is now.
Unit 5 Chief Financial Officer Marty Hickman explained the plan to the board ahead of its vote on Wednesday.
The district has issued working cash bonds that it anticipates will cover the education fund deficit this past school year, this school year and the next school year. So Hickman expects that the next two education fund tax rates will stay the same, even if the referendum is passed.
After that, the working cash and building bond payments begin to retire, which would allow the district to decrease those tax rates and increase the education fund rate without increasing the overall tax rate. All of the bonds are expected to be paid off by the 2026 levy year.
“We’re trying not to impact the home owner, property owner, in initial years,” Hickman told The Pantagraph.
If the levies go as planned, the overall rate would decrease to $4.91 per $100 EAV for the 2026 levy, which are the taxes paid in 2027.
Around $0.64 per $100 EAV of the current tax for bonds and interest goes to the education fund, Hickman said to the board. The net impact of the $0.88 increase would therefore be $0.24 per $100 EAV more toward the education fund, a difference of around $144 for a property worth $180,000.
However, passing the referendum would give the board authority to increase the rate sooner if it were to choose to do so. Superintendent Kristen Weikle told The Pantagraph she believes that would only happen if there were a major change for the district and that the board would hold serious conversations ahead of that move.
The education fund might also be increased if other funds can be decreased ahead of schedule, Hickman said, with the plan to keep the overall tax rate the same.
The district also does not have to levy the maximum amount for each fund each year.
The amount for the referendum reflects the end of planned abatements for Rivian and the retirement of the uptown Normal tax increment financing district in levy year 2027, Hickman said.
Finding a sustainable amount that would support the district through future years of inflation and increased costs was one of the main determiners in landing on the $0.88 per $100 EAV number.
“We wouldn’t want to put those things in place and then come back next year and say, ‘Sorry but we’re going to need to make some cuts,’ or need to do this again,” he told the board.
Using the education fund instead of bonds would avoid paying interest, Weikle told The Pantagraph.
Roser also spoke about that advantage at the meeting, saying she appreciated that moving away from working cash bonds would mean that more of her tax dollars would be going toward the students, rather than toward interest.
After Wednesday’s vote, the board members cannot advocate for or against the referendum in their capacity as board members. Ed Sullivan, owner of EOSullivan, explained the guidelines for what the board and district employees can and cannot do going forward.
He expects a citizens' committee will form that can directly advocate for the referendum, though it cannot use district resources to do so.
DeHaai was the only board member to address the referendum resolution directly in his comments at the end of the meeting.
“Learn about it so when you go to vote in November, you can make an informed decision (…) you’re helping guide the board and the direction we’re going to go from here and I love that opportunity,” he said.
