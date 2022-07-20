Watch now: Unit 5 board plans August vote on referendum

NORMAL — The consultant McLean County Unit 5 has been working with on its structural deficit is recommending a referendum on the November ballot to ask the public about bringing in $14.5 million a year more in tax revenue.

The board did not take any formal action at its meeting on Wednesday to put a referendum on any ballot, but board members did express their support for doing so at their next meeting.

A referendum would put the question in voters’ hands, board member Amy Roser said.

“I think it’s high time we ask our public what it is that they want and stop the working cash funds,” she said.

A vote is expected at the August meeting, though the board could call a special meeting. Board President Barry Hitchins asked Superintendent Kristen Weikle and staff to create an action item to bring to the board for a vote.

The funding level was the middle of the three EOSullivan, the consulting firm, presented to the public in Phase 3 of its four phase plan. Phase 4 is finalizing the plan and getting language ready to present to the board for its vote.

The November election is expected to have the highest turnout of the next three upcoming elections, EOSullivan representative Collin Corbett said. However, it gives the least time for conversations and education for the public.

The recommendation is the result of more than 2,500 points of engagement with the public such as survey responses and attendance at community engagement meetings, Corbett said.

Corbett said that the $14.5 million option, labeled Option 2 or Basic Plus Some Opportunities, was the consensus of a phone survey to gather the public’s instinctive responses to plans and input from members of the public who had received more information through such sources as attending community engagement sessions.

Along with meeting current funding needs, the option would be used to address maintaining or decreasing class sizes, increasing student resources and supports and improving safety and security.

The other options presented in Phase 3 were an $11.5 million-a-year option to meet the basic financial needs of the district to avoid further cuts and a $17 million-a-year option that would have also funded additional opportunities.

“The community can choose to not go forward, and then the district’s going to have some really hard decisions to make. We cut $3 million and that was a nightmare, if we cut $11.75 (million), it’s going to be really ugly,” board member Jeremy DeHaai said, referring to cuts to programs and staff made earlier this year where the initial plan, which was scaled back, included $1 million increase in revenue and $2.2 million in cuts.

Some board members, including Kentrica Coleman and DeHaai, said that the highest option would be great for the district but was clearly not what the community wanted.

EOSullivan would help the district put on the district’s website a calculator for property owners to see the impact for them, Corbett said. He also said that there would also be an impact from the reduced use of working cash bonds, which would decrease the effective tax rates.

“While we were very conservative when we approached this and presented to the public a maximum or worst case scenario tax impact of each of these options, in truth, (…) the tax impact will actually be much less than those worst case scenario numbers we’ve been looking at,” he said.

At its meeting, the board also heard an update on transportation from First Student. The board has previously decided to extend First Student’s contract for a year but plans to put bus operations out to bid in the fall.

First Student has 123 drivers planning on returning and 10 drivers in training who will be ready by the start of school, leaving it three drivers short of its goal of 136 drivers total, Senior Location Manager Nick Sorey said. The goal represents a 10% contingency that the district now expects from First Student.

“Am I right where I want to be? I’m going to be honest, it’s not where I want to be right now, I’d love to have 20 extra drivers,” Sorey said.

He is continuing to look for transfer drivers as well, he said. The company is offering a $3,500 sign-on bonus for experienced drivers and $3,000 for new drivers, with starting wages at $20.60. The company is in labor negotiations and he expects that to rise further.

They have also changed some of their organization, including adding a second dispatcher, to help address some of the problems in communication and late buses the district has faced in recent years.

Hitchins warned that the board would be closely watching how First Student handles the start of the school year.

“How school starts up could be a factor in any decisions this board makes on transportation services contracts,” he said.