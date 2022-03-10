Watch now: Unit 5 board approves some cuts, warns further changes necessary

NORMAL — The McLean County Unit 5 board asked for the public’s help as it continues to look for long term solutions to is structural deficit, after hearing from almost 70 people during public comment Wednesday night.

“We either need to have future discussions about what gets cut in future years or we need an infusion of new revenue,” Board Secretary Barry Hitchins said. “And when we approach people for either of those, your responses cannot be, ‘We can’t help you with that.”

The board changed its deficit reduction plan early Thursday morning a post-midnight closed session after public comment ended during what turned into a seven hour meeting. Board members warned that the district would have to consider further cuts or ways in increase revenue, including a potential referendum to increase the tax rate, in years to come.

An amended motion passed unanimously by the board excluded the fifth grade band and orchestra programs from the reductions but cut the eight grade foreign language program, along with 36 teacher positions and two administrative positions.

Without action, the district’s structural deficit was estimated to be around $14 million in the next fiscal year and to continue increasing. The total across the next three fiscal years would be around $54 million, officials have said.

Much of the deficit has been covered with a short-term fix of working cash bonds, with the board expected to issue $46 million in working cash later this spring.

Board members indicated that more painful decisions remained in the future if the district couldn't find another source of revenue, such as a referendum asking voters to increase the education fund tax rate.

“If we don’t get a referendum or another source of revenue to the tune of about $11 million, that deficit is going to grow,” Board President Amy Roser said.

The education fund tax rate has increased by only 10 cents since 1983, Superintendent Kristen Weikle has said. The last increase was in 2008.

The board has not yet publicly discussed a timeline to a potential referendum, nor has it taken any steps towards putting one on a ballot. District spokeswoman Dayna Brown said there is not yet a timeline on any potential referendum.

Along with the staff reductions and the loss of the eighth grade foreign language program, class sizes are also likely to increase, Weikle said. High school classes could reach around 30 students, though she said that some past high school classes had been that size and some of the upper elementary classes were also around 30 kids.

Other program changes include reducing what the district calls “sixth assignments” where a teacher gives up a plan period to teach an extra class, in exchange for increased pay. At the elementary level, some extra duty positions, like advising student council, will be reduced or cut to save on the stipends that go with them.

Unit 5’s program for students to receive an associate’s degree in computer science will be based only in Normal West High School. Students at Normal Community will still be able to participate but will attend Normal West to do so.

One teacher, Tanner Meiss, was cut by the reduction in force connected to the deficit plan, which was also passed by the board at Wednesday’s meeting. The resolution was amended to take two music teachers off of list to be let go. The other staff reductions are being handled through normal loss of teachers and involuntary transfers.

'Try again'

Multiple speakers came back to a single phrase they asked of the board: “try again."

“We can blame the state all we want (…) but if we truly care about the things we talked about tonight, we are going to have to step up,” board member Alan Kalitzky said.

Many students spoke about the importance of having the chance to spend time in the junior high and high schools before they started attending. They also highlighted the friends they were able to make through the band and orchestra, as well as the fact that they would often turn to the music teachers for emotional support.

“While other classes may teach you skills, music teaches you character and honor,” NCHS junior Nathan Maestas said.

The students who spoke included many alumni of the music programs as well as some younger students who are either involved this year or had planned to be in the future.

“Band is not only a class; it’s a place where you can meet new people, learn new skills and have fun,” said Disha Rai, a fifth grade student who plays the alto saxophone.

Unit 5 Music Parents Association President Karen Fryer has three children who grew up playing music in Unit 5 schools. Eliminating fifth grade band and orchestra would have a negative impact far beyond fifth grade, including worsening the district’s competitive edge in music.

The Normal Community High School Orchestras brought back a win in their class from the Illinois High School Association Solo and Ensemble Competition this past weekend.

“We have great concerns about plucking out the instrumental music program, basically cutting off the front end of our instrumental music program,” Fryer told The Pantagraph.

Sixth grade student Lucas Easter spoke to the board about his experience having missed fifth grade band due to the pandemic. It set him back compared to other students, as he is having to learn the fifth grade curriculum this year instead.

“Please don’t set back other children like COVID did for us,” he asked of the board.

The district’s music curriculum is based on having a specific amount of time with the students to get them to the desired level by the time they are seniors, Fryer said. Taking away a year from that curriculum would not only impact Unit 5’s performance at competitions, but would also hurt students who are applying for college music programs or music scholarships.

“It’s more than a one-year impact; it ripples out,” she said.

At the end of the meeting, board member Stan Gozur said he was impressed by the students who spoke.

“Parents, staff, we expected what you brought, I was proud we are educating these individuals, I hope they hear this message and I hope they know they are representing this district well,” he said.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

