Watch now: Union members speak out over contract at ISU board meeting

NORMAL — Members of American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 1110 urged the Illinois State University Board of Trustees to encourage administration to approve a contract that includes wage increases for bargaining unit members.

ISU employees spoke at the board meeting on Friday.

AFSCME Local 1110 represents more than 300 building services, grounds maintenance and campus dining employees at the university. Its last contract with the university expired June 30, with negotiations in progress.

After the meeting, ISU President Terri Goss Kinzy said negotiations are ongoing and that the administration looks forward to continued productive meetings.

During public comments, union members and supporters said management had been dragging its feet in negotiations and not respecting union votes on proposed wages.

AFSCME Council 31 Staff Representative Renee Nestler said today’s wages are not in line with where they were 30 years ago when compared to the minimum wage.

"That was 30 years ago. It's not rocket science as to why ISU was attractive then and for some time afterwards. Things have changes significantly over time, and not for the better. Today we are fighting just to keep our members' wages more than slightly above minimum wage."

Local 1110 President Chuck Carver said the union is also concerned about positions going unfilled, which leaves a higher burden on remaining employees.

"We have many Local 1110 members that wanted to be here but because of staff shortages and not wanting to increase the workload on their co-workers, they stayed doing their essential work," he said.

Union contracts are available on the university’s human resources webpage, under the "supervisors" tab. New wage rates went into effect Jan. 1, 2022, but the speakers said the administration had implemented wages that the union members had rejected in a vote.

There are two other AFSCME locals at ISU, representing clerical and health care workers. Their contracts expire June 30.

In her remarks at the meeting, Kinzy thanked the grounds crews for their work this month during two major snow storms, with Thursday’s storm bringing 9 inches to Normal.

Kinzy and the board also recognized Luke Madden for being named ISU’s Lincoln Academy of Illinois Student Laureate. Madden received a certificate, a medal and a challenge coin at the meeting, having previously received his monetary award.

“I believe in the university a lot,” Madden said. “Being a student teacher now, I especially see the impact that we can have on students later in life (…) there’s something about being a Redbird that resonates in the classroom beyond ISU.”

In action items, the board approved renaming the Hancock Stadium Club to the Aaron Leetch Stadium Club. Aaron Leetch was a deputy director of athletics who died in a 2015 plane crash alongside Associate Head Basketball coach Torrey Ward, pilot Thomas Hileman and area businessmen Andy Butler, Torrey Ward, Jason Jones, Terry Stralow and Scott Bittner.

The renaming was at the request of donors Tom and Kay Cross and Dave and Jane Kruger, who donated to the athletics department’s planned indoor training facility, Kinzy said. In her update, Kinzy said that more than 70% of the funds for the training facility had been raised, allowing athletics to move forward on the project.

Spending that was approved includes:

$1.5 million from general funds for a datacenter upgrade

$1 million to replace a pedestrian bridge in West Campus

$750,000 from AFS System Housing resources for evaluation, design and recommendation for fire and life safety updates for Watterson Towers

$11.4 million total for two projects funded by the state’s Capital Development Board to improve fume hoods in the Science Lab Building and HVAC and building envelope updates on the Femley Science Annex

An estimated $2.5 million a year contract extension with the existing natural gas provider, Interstate Municipal Gas Company

$2.4 million from general revenue for journal subscriptions for Milner Library

$3 million from general revenue and University Advancement reserves for a new alumni and donor management system

$1.5 million from general funds for a datacenter server equipment upgrade

