Watch now: Tri-Valley superintendent to lead District 87

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington District 87's next superintendent credits his parents and the educators he had growing up in McLean County Unit 5 for his decision to work in schools.

“I became an educator because I had amazing educators invest in me growing up,” David Mouser said.

Mouser grew up in Bloomington-Normal, where his father was a farmer and educator. From there, he has continued his own education all the way to leading Downs-based Tri-Valley CUSD #3 since 2014.

District 87 announced on Monday that Mouser would succeed retiring Superintendent Barry Reilly in July 2021, pending board approval of a contract. The Board plans to vote on the contract on Dec. 8.

Mouser was one of three finalists announced on Nov. 11.

“His enthusiasm is contagious, you want someone who is a leader,” said District 87 Board President Mark Wylie.

Ray and Associates, the search firm the school board hired, recommended 11 candidates out of 37 total applicants. The board interviewed six before narrowing it down to three to invite to district campuses.

The three were Mouser; David Deets, superintendent of Harmony-Emge School District in Belleville; and Becca Lamon, assistant superintendent of the East Noble School Corp. in Kendallville, Indiana.

Being from the area was not a determining factor in Mouser’s selection, Wylie said. However, he believes it will be an asset for the new superintendent during the transition process and going forward.

During the interview process, the board became more and more impressed with who Mouser was as a person, Wylie said. That included after seeing him interact with the district’s staff during campus visits.

Mouser will be coming in to a district with more than four times as many students as Tri-Valley. District 87’s student body is also significantly more diverse than Tri-Valley. The board was encouraged by Mouser’s ability to work with various constituency groups, Wylie said, including in a 2018 bond referendum.

“My experience coming through a large school system, and leading a smaller one has taught me that establishing great relationships matters first and foremost,” Mouser said.

Mouser is from Bloomington-Normal and attended McLean County Unit 5 schools growing up. He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in agricultural education from the University of Illinois and a doctorate in education Leadership from Western Illinois University. He has also received additional certifications and endorsements from Illinois State University.

His parents instilled in him the importance and value of education. It made becoming an educator a clear decision for him, he said.

He has spent 25 years in education, all but two of them at Tri-Valley, Mouser said. In Mouser’s time as superintendent, Tri-Valley has receive statewide and national recognition.

“My decision to apply in Bloomington District 87 is not a reflection of any level of unhappiness at Tri-Valley, but rather my desire to continue to challenge myself to and grow professionally,” he said.

If he is approved as expected, Mouser will start on July 1, replacing the retiring Reilly, who spent about a decade leading the district. The Tri-Valley board will begin discussing Mouser’s replacement soon, he said.

