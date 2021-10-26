Watch now: Time capsules reveal Illinois Wesleyan, Illinois State history

BLOOMINGTON — The recent opening of an Illinois Wesleyan University time capsule drew attention to some of the history preserved in area buildings. There is still plenty left to unearth though, with at least 19 time capsules still in place between IWU and Illinois State University.

Five time capsules have been opened between the two universities in the last 10 years. That includes from Mark Evans Observatory and Memorial Gymnasium at IWU and at ISU from University High School and two from the South Campus complex.

Almost all of the time capsules are in cornerstones of buildings and meant to be opened at some unset point in the future, often when the building is demolished.

“It makes sense now that we have done the research and know, ‘Hey there’s a cornerstone, there’s probably something in there,’” said ISU Archivist April Anderson-Zorn.

One from the Mark Evans Observatory was not in good shape, said IWU archivist Meg Miner. It had been filled with memorabilia of the space age and placed by astronaut Frank Borman. When it was placed in 1969, the plan was to open in in 1976.

Unfortunately the contents included a battery and a candy bar from Beich’s Candy meant to have a long shelf-life for astronauts. Fifty years were too much and all that was left was the wrapper, Miner said.

ISU has also had a time capsule go bad. When the South Campus dormitories were demolished, two time capsules were found. The first was in Hamilton-Whitten. When Anderson-Zorn was finally able to hold it, she was concerned.

“You think you would feel (the contents) moving around but nothing was moving,” she said. “(… Inside) it was like a sponge.”

Water had gotten into the copper box, leaving the papers and other soft materials, dating from the late 1950s, a mess.

The other South Campus time capsule, from Atkin-Colby, was more of a success. The placers did end up having to slice the edge off of a yearbook to make it fit in the box.

Her experiences with the two time capsules led Anderson-Zorn to create a standardized response to the discovery of a time capsule, including making sure facilities workers and contractors know about them. An unexpected metal box while demolishing a building could cause problems.

“We want them to be safe in what they’re doing,” she said.

The oldest materials between the two campuses are likely in a time capsule in Centennial East on the ISU campus. A time capsule was put in Old Main at some point during its construction, which finished in 1860, Anderson-Zorn said. The contents from that time capsule are now in the Centennial East time capsule, though she does have a list of what was in it.

One of the newest is in State Farm Hall at Wesleyan, built in 2013. The building is the most recent on campus as well. IWU also has one of the oldest ones still in place. The Science Building had one placed in 1910.

Miner is really interested into how the time capsules are created to tell a narrative, she said. The one from Mark Evans Observatory told the story of science and area companies.

Memorial Gymnasium, which became Hansen Student Center, was dedicated to the Wesleyan men who served in World War I, Miner said. However, the materials in time capsule focused on the university's relationship with the community, including a large fundraising effort to keep the school in Bloomington.

The one opened in 2011 from Sheean Library included materials from not just the library but the school of nursing and the art department as well.

"They clearly wanted Sheean Library to reflect all of campus," Miner said.

While there are no immediate plans to open any of the time capsules on either campus, plans for upcoming renovations and new buildings on both campuses could lead to some time capsules being opened in coming years, Miner and Anderson-Zorn said.

Miner discovered a forgotten time capsule just earlier this month, she said. For the most part, she learns about time capsules on campus while doing other research, often from programs for dedication events.

“If a question comes up, the first place I’ll go is the building files,” she said.

Anderson-Zorn has mostly learned about time capsules on campus from excited alumni. She has heard a rumor of one being buried by students from Walker Hall, but getting to it could be difficult.

“If it exists, it’s probably under the Student Rec Center,” she said.

