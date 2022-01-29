Watch now: Teens dance their hearts out at state finals in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Ninety high school dance teams from across Illinois brought smooth moves this weekend to Grossinger Motors Arena in downtown Bloomington.

They stepped up and put their best foot forward to compete for the Illinois High School Association Competitive Dance State Finals. Preliminary rounds were held Friday, and finals were on Saturday.

Tracie Henry, assistant director of the IHSA, said after the first two sections on Saturday, “you can tell how excited our teams are to be back in person, back having the community’s support, and back having all their family and friends here to see them.”

“It’s just been a day full of positive energy,” she said, “and really, people’s sportsmanship has just shined bright this weekend.”

Henry added the tournament has much camaraderie, and the teams work hard all year long on their routines.

“There nothing like the roar of the crowd that just celebrates outstanding dance performances,” she said. Henry also said the championships draw in lots of positivity and energy that surrounds all of the teams, which applaud each other for some really phenomenal performances.

The competitive dance finals for the state have been held at Grossinger Motors Arena for 10 years, she said, and it’s become a tradition.

“Our teams love coming back to this venue and this site each and every year,” Henry said, noting the athletes have their favorite restaurants and hotels they love to visit.

“The hospitality industry has just really embraced this event,” Henry said, “and it's been such a good championship for our community to come together and support.”

For the dance teams, she said it’s their Super Bowl.

In Division 1A, Highland High School placed third with a score of 91, followed by Montini Catholic High School out of Lombard, ranking second with a rating of 91.42.

Morris Community High School came out on top in Division 1A after scoring 91.58. Team coach Megan Post told The Pantagraph her team’s victory felt amazing

“We have worked for so long, and it just feels surreal that it’s finally coming true,” she said.

The team starting preparing in June, Post said, and they practiced long hours for many days a week. So, Saturday’s payoff left her with an incredible feeling.

She also said they only had four athletes who had actually been on the floor before, because last year’s event went virtual.

“So, for this to happen after the two years that we've had, it's just it's so incredible,” Post said. “I can't even put it into words.”

Grandparents Sherry and Ron Cleek came out to support their granddaughter Sienna Cleek, who dances for Morris.

Sherry said it was awesome seeing her grandchild succeed.

“I feel proud of the whole team,” the grandmother said, adding grandpa was happy, too.

Ron said he thought the finals were “outstanding” and Sienna worked so hard.

“She’s very determined,” the grandfather continued. “She’s always been that way, all of her whole life. It’s all coming to a head here because it was a lot of work."

Morris High’s dance team leaves for nationals Thursday.

Other 1A teams that placed among the top 12 included high schools from Jacksonville, Marion, Murphysboro and Clinton.

For Division 2A, Lake Zurich took home the first-place trophy, with a score of 93.28. They were followed by Geneva, racking up 92.34 points, and Joliet Catholic Academy, netting a rating of 88.58. Lincoln-Way West High School, in New Lenox, trailed closely and scored 88.22 points for fourth place.

Division 3A’s trophy went to Lake Park High School in Roselle, scoring 98.26 points. Next was Barrington High School in second with 97.62, and then Stevenson High school, of Lincolnshire, in third with 95.82.

Doug Haggard, of New Lenox, was at the arena Saturday to see his daughter Hanna compete.

“They put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into this,” said the father.

He said Hanna, now a junior, attended the competition as a freshman, but didn’t go in her sophomore year because of COVID.

“She’s only one of five team members who’ve ever been here before,” Haggard said, adding she’s taken on more of a leadership role.

He hopes to come back for Hanna’s senior year.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

