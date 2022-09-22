Watch now: Teacher, staff shortages put strain on McLean County districts

BLOOMINGTON — Weeks into the new school year, not all classrooms in Bloomington-Normal have full-time teachers leading them. The lack of teachers and other staff is a nationwide problem affecting instruction.

Regional Office of Education 17 Superintendent Mark Jontry said recent turnover is the worst he has ever seen. His district covers McLean, Livingston, DeWitt and Logan counties.

“The exodus rate is greater than it has ever been for the region that I serve,” he said.

Illinois Education Association UniServ Director for Region 14 Ben Matthews said the current school labor market is unlike anything he has seen in more than 20 years in education and educational union work. IEA Region 14 covers the unions at McLean County Unit 5 and Bloomington District 87.

The shortage leaves Unit 5 down eight teaching positions and 36 other positions, out of around 2,050 total employees, as of Sept. 15. District 87 is down 24 total positions, including six teaching positions and five paraprofessional positions, out of around 750 total employees, as of Sept. 14.

“Staffing is definitely a challenge right now, at best,” said Sherri Thomas, assistant superintendent for human resources in District 87.

In Unit 5, there were still dozens of paraprofessional positions open earlier this month, despite two open interview days, Superintendent Kristen Weikle said. At the start of the school year, there were around 60 openings. The interview days brought that down to around 35, which Weikle expects to drop even more as some of the people who applied to the district get their state licenses.

Like other districts, the openings in Unit 5 and District 87 are predominantly in special education, for both teachers and paraprofessionals.

Both districts hope to fill some of the open teaching positions with mid-year graduates. In the meantime, they are relying on long- and short-term substitutes and some retired teachers who have agreed to come back.

An expected challenge

Educators have seen the challenge coming, Jontry said.

“The shortage has existed, we’ve seen this struggle coming for quite a while,” he said.

Shortages in some areas, like support personnel, including bus drivers and kitchen staff, tie in to larger labor market trends, he said.

“Those areas are probably just a mirror of the job market in general,” he said.

Heyworth schools have been lucky, Superintendent Lisa Taylor said. The district only had one teacher and two administration positions to fill ahead of the school year and ended up hiring for all three positions before the end of last school year.

“I would say this is a really unique year for us,” she said.

She predicts that one of the big challenges districts will face in coming years is finding people for their hourly positions, where districts compete against a wide array of other employers.

Chris McGraw joined Central Catholic High School as principal this summer, coming from a Unit 5 junior high school. Central Catholic is fully staffed except for one kitchen position. As they looked to get ready for the school year, he was unsure how it would compare to what he was used to at a public school, noting that candidate pools had been shrinking in recent years.

“I actually felt like it wasn’t bad (…) I wasn’t sure what it would be like, because it’s a private, Catholic school,” he said.

The shortage is not a surprise for Matthews, either. Demographics, retirement trends and the politicization of the field in recent years have all led him to expect the situation would continue growing worse. Compensation is a key part.

“I think we’re especially seeing that in our support staff,” he said.

Starting wages are low — for example, at about a dollar above minimum wage for some Unit 5 support staff, compared to other jobs in the area, Matthews said.

Heyworth just negotiated a new contract with support staff, but Taylor is not sure how long the rates will keep the district competitive.

“I would be surprised if we made it through this three-year contract without adjustments,” she said.

It comes down to trying to find ways to attract people who have a passion for the job, she said.

Rural squeeze

Olympia School District, based in Stanford, went into the school year with 13 total unfilled positions — including one teacher, a special education position at the middle school — Superintendent Laura O’Donnell said in an email. The district adjusted other teachers' schedules to address the gap.

The district has been trying to hold job fairs, increase pay, encourage recent graduates to apply, and use social media to get more applicants, but it has not had a significant impact, O’Donnell said.

Taylor was previously superintendent at Decatur Public Schools. While she was there, she noticed she would often lose teachers to rural districts in the surrounding area. Now that she is at Heyworth, she benefits from that trend, as it brings experienced teachers to her district.

“I have stronger candidate pools here than I ever did in a big district,” she said.

Rural districts have normally felt the squeeze of teacher shortages more quickly than District 87 and Unit 5, Jontry said. That is still true, but the large districts are now feeling it as well. Some have had to turn to alternative delivery methods to teach some courses.

LeRoy schools are fully staffed but continue to face challenges finding enough substitutes for teachers and paraprofessionals, Superintendent Gary Tipsord said in an email to The Pantagraph. Due to the lack of teachers, the district has shifted some instruction to nontraditional programs like online foreign language instruction and working with community colleges.

“We are going to have to continue to embrace educational opportunities that look different and are provided differently if we expect to excel in meeting the needs of our school community,” Tipsord said. “A key to sustainable staffing is to ensure that the environment for teaching and learning celebrates the significance of the role that we all play in the service of our children and families.”

That sense of community is something McGraw sees as vital in retaining teachers and other staff. It also helps with recruitment as teachers share their experiences with people who might want to apply in the future.

Some rural districts have told Jontry they are looking at transportation studies to see if there are alternatives to some bus service. By law, districts need to provide buses for students who live more than 1.5 miles away from the school they attend, but some districts may consider alternatives for those students who live closer but take buses, Jontry said.

When there are not enough bus drivers, other drivers have to find ways to split up those routes, said Charita Jeffery, a bus monitor with First Student and president of Local 2608 of the Association of Federal, State, County and Municipal Employees. The company has increased wages and added sign-on and referral bonuses to attract employees.

Uneven impacts

Special education is where districts are hurting the most. Special education students often receive help not just from teachers within that specialty, but also by paraprofessionals who can provide individualized attention.

Brandon Thornton is a special education teacher at Bloomington High School. He said he does not know of any current openings in his department at the high school, but he knows that's not the case for all buildings in the district.

"I think Bloomington High School got off lucky," he said.

He has worked with paraprofessionals the entire time he has been in special education, and said they have a big impact on the classroom by providing additional attention to students who need it.

"I feel like we've always had a shortage of paras," he said.

Heyworth has seen a slight increase in the number of students needing that individualized attention and has posted a tentative paraprofessional job opening in response, Taylor said. There is also a need to get students re-acclimated to school after disruptions caused by the pandemic.

“You just need more hands in the classroom,” she said.

Substitutes have been a challenge, too. A lack of subs led District 87 to close for several snow days last year, rather than going to remote learning.

“I just think during the last couple years, we lost a lot of individuals who were willing and able to come into the schools,” Thomas said.

The lack of substitutes means administrators in the district have to fill in in classrooms, Thomas said, taking them away from administrative duties.

Having teachers fill in for each other makes work conditions worse, Matthews said. It increases workloads and contributes to burnout.

Controversial solutions

Another consideration for districts is that hiring a teacher means that teacher will not be going elsewhere.

A state law limits when teachers can resign during the school year if they are leaving to teach at another school. In August, Unit 5 used the statute to reject the resignations of four special education teachers. Two teachers agreed to rescind their resignations, but two others stuck with their decision.

The Unit 5 board voted to reject the resignations of the two who decided to leave the district, in a 5:1 vote with Jeremy DeHaai voting no and Kentrica Coleman abstaining.

With that decision, the district also recommended those two teachers to the Illinois State Board of Education for review of their teaching licenses, which could be revoked for up to a year.

Taylor said that in her time at Heyworth she has not had to consider using that statute, but she did consider it in past districts. It can be a difficult decision, she said, because it leaves districts without teachers for those positions, which ends up affecting students. At the same time, workers who want to leave may not be the most enthusiastic employees.

“I struggle with requiring or holding people in positions where they no longer want to be,” Taylor said.

The Unit 5 teachers submitted their resignations before the start of school, but with less than 30 days to go before classes began. Matthews said the union has historically advised teachers that if they do that, they might have to work into the start of the school year as part of their 30-day notice. That advice was based on past practice by the districts.

This year, districts seem to be interpreting the statute as teachers needing board permission to resign within 30 days of the start of school, Matthews said. The union has adjusted its advice to teachers accordingly.

“From our perspective, that is not a solution to the challenge we have,” he said.

Weikle said Unit 5 rejected the resignations because administrators knew they could not fill the positions before the start of the year and there were already special education positions open.

“That’s going to hurt the students in that classroom,” she said.

The Individualized Education Programs (IEPs) for students in special education often include mandated levels of interaction with the students. Substitutes can fill in, but they are not required to have the same level of training as special education teachers in filling those specific needs.

Districts have a process they must follow for termination during contracts, Weikle said, and Unit 5 expects its employees to follow the process on the flipside. She noted that the district had not objected to some similarly timed resignations from other teachers in less hard-hit areas.

“If there wasn’t a special education teacher shortage, I doubt we would enact this,” she said.

The district also had some job candidates withdraw their names from consideration due to the potential need to resign within 30 days of the start of school, Weikle said.

“This is not a practice any district looks forward to having to do, but we really felt it was in the best interest of our students to use the statute that’s in place,” she said.

District 87 has not had to reject resignations, Thomas said. Some teachers did submit resignations in the period where the district might have objected, but administrators chose not to do so, she said.

'Grow your own'

For many districts, one of the long-term solutions to the problem is to “grow your own,” as Weikle and others put it.

“We want to bring back our grads and alumni to work here,” she said.

Multiple area districts, including Heyworth, District 87 and Unit 5, have classes or clubs for students considering becoming teachers. In Unit 5, students can even gain hands-on experience working in lower grade-level classrooms.

Thornton has been involved with those District 87 programs in the past, at both Irving Elementary and the high school, but is taking a break this year as he finishes his doctoral dissertation. The goal is to eventually have hands-on placements for high school students like Unit 5 does, he said

Other initiatives are underway to create a pathway for paraprofessionals to get their special education teaching license while working as a paraprofessional. The future teachers could use their work as part of their practicum experience.

Matthews sees that as an encouraging project, because it helps make that career shift possible for people when going back to school for teaching is often a major sacrifice.

“Most people could not take time off to just be a student or take a semester off to student teach,” he said.

The goal is for that program for paraprofessionals to start next fall, Weikle said.

With Illinois State University situated in Normal, McLean County is home to one of the largest teacher prep programs in the Midwest, but it can be a challenge to keep those students here after they graduate, officials said.

There are also fewer students going into educator prep programs nationwide, Thomas said.

“There’s fewer and fewer students who are going into education,” she said. “(…) Teaching is a noble, noble profession, but it’s not always presented that way.”

Raising wages would be one of the easiest things to do at the local level to improve recruitment, Matthews said.

“The quickest fix is on the compensation side; that’s something we can do relatively quickly and have some local control over,” he said.

Thornton, too, sees compensation as one of the main reasons people are leaving the profession or not going into it. He and many other teachers have second jobs to help make ends meet.

"Money sometimes does talk," he said.

More attention also needs to go to the pension system to make teaching an attractive career to commit to, Matthews said.

Jontry believes another important part of getting people to choose the profession is to look at compensating student teachers, as they would be in paid internships.

One way Unit 5 is looking to address its unfilled positions is through a new “Walk In Wednesdays” event, following the success of the job fairs held earlier this school year. The events will provide assistance for people to determine what positions they might qualify for and be interested in. The next event is scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 28 at the district office, 1809 W. Hovey.

Those who are still unsure if they want to work full time in the district should consider applying to be substitutes, including for custodians or kitchen staff, Weikle said.

The pandemic has had a notable effect on staffing levels, with teachers retiring early or leaving the profession, Weikle said.

“Education is such a rewarding profession, but there’s a lot put upon and asked of educators,” she said.

That includes instructional mandates from states, Jontry said, which leads to a need for more teachers, but often does not come with additional funding for them.

The dialogue around the profession has changed in a way that discourages people from going into it, he added.

“The profession has come under attack,” he said. “(…) It’s been vilified.”

Thornton said that he has worked with four student teachers over the past two years and sees a lot of promise in them. They are glad to be in classrooms after being in college during the pandemic and are less concerned with salary than older teachers, Thornton included, might be.

"A lot of the reasons teachers are leaving, I don't see that in the new teachers," he said.