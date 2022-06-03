Watch now: Summer reading programs underway at Bloomington-Normal libraries

BLOOMINGTON — Now that the school year has wrapped up, students are free to go enjoy their summer. Bloomington-Normal’s libraries are hoping that their summer activities will include reading.

“It gives kids something to do to enrich their lives,” said Melissa Robinson, children’s services manager at the Bloomington Public Library.

Reading during the summer can help students avoid losing progress they made during the school year, Robinson said. Her counterpart at the Normal Public Library, Programming and Youth Services Manager Rhiannon Shoults, agreed.

“Continuing that reading over the summer does a lot to prevent that slide in academics,” she said.

Both libraries are using the “Read Beyond the Beaten Path” program offered by iREAD, a nonprofit created by the Illinois Library Association that provides a yearly summer reading program.

The two libraries have set up their programs with different goals for readers. Both programs are open to readers of all ages.

At NPL, the goal is to read for 42 days, the equivalent of six weeks, now through Aug. 1.

“That can be however you define it, so if you read for five minutes or if you read for five hours, it counts,” Shoults said.

BPL has different goals for kids, teens and adults, Robinson said. The goal for kids is to read 20 books from now through Aug. 1. Teens and adults have reading logs that resemble bingo cards, with different spots with mini-goals like “About a famous person,” “About a sport” or “Is set in Illinois.”

Pre-pandemic, each library tended to have around 3,500 people turn in reading logs each year, Robinson and Shoults said. More would sign up or pick up logs than turn them in, though, so it is hard to say exactly how many people were reading for the program.

Both libraries are offering prizes for finishing the reading goals, including vouchers to area businesses.

NPL will be using the online Beanstack app and website for readers to track their participation. Readers can also use a paper log that they can find on the website or at the library.

BPL is using physical logs, which can be found at the library or printed from the library's website.

Both libraries have other events planned throughout the summer as well. Full lists for both can be found on the libraries' websites.

At NPL, events include a visit from Sugar Grove Nature Center on June 17, Shoults said, which plays into the "Reading Beyond the Beaten Path" outdoorsy theme.

Holding events is a little more complicated for the Bloomington library this year, Robinson said.

“We usually like to have a lot of programs over the summer, but the library is under construction,” she said.

Instead, the library is planning some off-site programs that will not be affected by the construction. Some will be in cooperation with the McLean County Museum of History and the Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market.

BPL is planning events a month at a time due to the uncertainty of the construction season, Robinson said. The library also continues to offer curbside service and has the Bookmobile, providing other ways to engage with library services while avoiding the construction.

More information and reading logs can be found on the libraries’ websites at bloomingtonlibrary.org and normalpl.org. There is no cost to participate in either program.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

