Watch now: Students, alumni, experts speak at Illinois State research symposium

NORMAL — Illinois State University students say they appreciate the opportunity the Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies (WGSS) symposium gives them to share their own research and hear what other students have been working on.

“It’s giving me a formal practice run before I defend it later this month,” senior Elena Cotter said.

Cotter presented on the roots of societal definitions of femininity and beauty in Eurocentric ideals like blonde hair and thin bodies. She was on a panel on Monday with Maria Ross, a master’s student who talked about her research into The Body Project, a body image workshop used at college campuses across the country.

“I feel like it’s almost an adult show and tell,” Ross said.

This is the 25th WGSS Symposium, with events running from April 1 through this week. It started in 1996 but missed a year in 2020 due to COVID. This year’s events are mostly on Zoom except for an awards ceremony on Friday. Those interested can still register for the remaining events and the final keynote, which will be given by Maiai Kobabe, author of “Gender Queer: A Memoir,” at 7 p.m. Thursday. The link to register can be found on at about.illinoisstate.edu/wgsssymposium/registration.

This year the symposium included 12 students across seven panels. There is also an alumni panel scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

As the WGSS program only offers a minor, the students involved often bring in their other fields as well. The student presenters and the panel moderators came from various departments.

Cotter, an anthropology manor and sociology minor, said she wished she had learned about the WGSS program earlier so that she could complete the minor.

“My interests started coinciding with WGSS classes, and I wish I had more time,” Cotter said.

Sophomore Michael Severino is a math education major with a minor in WGSS. He presented on culturally responsive teaching, arguing that it is needed in all disciplines to better reach increasingly diverse students.

The interdisciplinary nature of WGSS helps the students apply what they learn in those classes to other fields, which enriches their learning and scholarship in those other disciplines, the students said.

“I truly don’t feel like I would be able to do one without the other,” junior Otis Schulz said.

Schulz said that when he told his parents and grandparents he was going to minor in WGSS, along with his major in sociology, they wondered how he planned to use it in a career after college. He plans to go into community health, and said that he now feels his education and preparation for that field would be incomplete without the WGSS program.

“The courses maybe weren’t here when you were in college, but they’re here now and they’re vitally important,” he said.

For Schulz, the process of learning more about WGSS and inclusive forms of feminism went alongside his own journey towards understanding his trans and queer identity. His work on post-colonial feminism fits into that trend.

“I view it as a very representative piece of myself,” he said. “(…) I’m able to say easily, ‘I’m a queer, trans man.’”

Anthropology graduate student Janeth Montenegro Marquez said that she had not had the opportunity to participate in presentations like the symposium before. She hopes to be able to attend more such events in the future.

“If there’s one thing I really want to take advantage of, it’s attending more presentations like this,” she said.

Events like the symposium give students a chance to meet people from other disciplines and learn about subjects they would not otherwise hear about, Montenegro Marquez said.

Cotter plans to start graduate school at ISU in the fall, studying sociology. She is considering looking more into maternal influences on perceptions of femininity, as she heard more than expected about mothers pressuring their daughters to look and act certain ways.

Ross is not planning to pursue a doctorate right away, but said that more work on how the Body Project and related programs could better address demographics beyond white, middle-class women could improve the workshops.

“I think that opening up the gate to how this program is implemented (across the country) might improve the inclusiveness of the program,” she said.

