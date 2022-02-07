Watch now: Some McLean County school districts pause mask mandates

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington-Normal’s two school districts continue to require students to wear masks, but most of the county’s rural districts rolled back their mandates Monday.

The changes came even as Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul appealed Friday's ruling by a Sangamon County judge that invalidated Gov. J.B. Pritzker's requirement that masks be worn in schools to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

McLean County districts that have stopped enforcing the mandates include LeRoy Community Unit District #2, Heyworth Community Unit District #4, Lexington Community Unit District #7, Blue Ridge Unit District #18 and El Paso-Gridley Community Unit District #11.

Bloomington District 87, McLean County Unit 5 and Illinois State University Laboratory Schools all continued to require masks as of Monday.

"We have made the decision for now to stay on the course we've been on," said District 87 Superintendent Barry Reilly.

District leaders met with various attorneys over the weekend to determine how the ruling would affect districts that were not parties to the case, he said. In the end, they decided the correct course was to keep the mandates in place. They were also concerned about appeals and later rulings that might force them to re-implement the mandates.

In a statement sent out over the weekend, Unit 5 Superintendent Kristen Weikle said the district would continue to comply with the existing executive order. On the advice of its attorney, Unit 5 is acting on the basis that it was not subject to the ruling and therefore is still under the mandates.

Unit 5 is the subject of a separate lawsuit by district teachers regarding COVID-related mandates. That case has not been heard yet.

The vast majority of Unit 5 students came to school with masks on Monday, Weikle said.

There was one incident in District 87 where a family with two elementary students came to school without masks, Reilly said. After being told they could not attend school without a mask, the mother let the children choose. One decided to wear a mask and stay, and the other left for the day.

The Bloomington Area Career Center’s main campus is in the same building as Bloomington High School and continues to follow District 87’s guidelines, said Assistant Principal Bryce Hansen. The satellite locations are also following their local districts, but as far as he knew, they were all still requiring masks.

“It’s pretty much status quo for us,” he said.

ISU Lab Schools Acting Director Barbara Meyer said the administration has been discussing what to do and will likely continue to meet and figure things out throughout the week. In the meantime, the schools are requiring masks.

The Friday evening ruling on a temporary restraining order by Sangamon County Circuit Judge Raylene Grischow said that the stage agencies and school districts lacked the legal ability to enforce the mandates without due process.

The restraining order affects around 170 districts directly. It voids certain emergency rules from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Illinois State Board of Education, and prevents the defendants from enforcing mask, vaccine or test requirements.

Grischow denied a request for class standing for the plaintiffs. Some of the defendants, like Mattoon, are reading the order as only applying to the named plaintiffs, while others are rescinding mandates for the entire district.

Area districts named as defendants include El Paso-Gridley, Congerville-Eureka-Goodfield Community Unit District #140, Roanoke-Benson Community Unit District #60 and Prairie Central Community Unit District #8.

In their announcements and social media posts announcing mask-optional policies, many districts recommend that students and staff continue to wear masks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also continues to recommend everyone wear a mask in schools.

Masks are still required on buses under federal mandates.

Raoul on Monday asked the 4th District Appellate Court in Springfield for an emergency halt to a temporary restraining order, which could lead to the state mandates being reinstated.

The governor criticized the judge's ruling at a press conference on Monday, saying it was based on a misreading of state law and was causing chaos for school districts, students and families. He encouraged districts not named in the case to continue following the mandates.

In its Facebook post, Lexington #7 acknowledged the potential for quick changes in the requirements as the case goes through the appeal process.

“It is not lost on the Lexington #7 Board of Education that the potential of flip-flopping back and forth on requiring and not requiring masks and other mitigations is likely and not ideal for anyone,” the district wrote. “However, the Lexington #7 Board of Education would be remiss to not take the opportunity to govern by local control when given the ability to do so."

At District 87, Reilly said he anticipated that a ruling in the appeal would clarify the impact of the ruling for districts that were not defendants.

It has been frustrating for district staff to find themselves caught in the middle of these politicized debates, he said.

"We are trying to just be in the business of teaching and learning," Reilly said.

The Chicago Tribune and Lee Enterprises' Scott Perry contributed to this report.

